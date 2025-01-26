'The Most Beautiful Street In Europe' Is Lined With Wood Carved Chalets On The Shores Of A Lake
The Swiss Alps have plenty to offer travelers, especially in Bernese Oberland. The region of central Switzerland is famous for its gorgeous lakes and outdoor adventures, especially if you're planning a trip to the resort town of Interlaken. And although there are endless thrilling activities, Interlaken isn't just for adventure sports fans. If you're more interested in laid-back vibes and charming streets that look like they've come straight out of a storybook, you should head to Brienz, where you'll find Brunngasse, the so-called "most beautiful street in Europe." Of course, Europe is full of fairytale-like villages, but when you're strolling down Brunngasse, you might even be tempted to break into song.
Brunngasse shows off Brienz's quintessentially Swiss architecture, complete with cobblestones, wooden chalet-style houses, and window planters filled with colorful flowers. The houses on the street date as far back as the 18th century and are the perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy photos. While there aren't a ton of other attractions (other than seeing how charming the street is), visitors often love to admire the lake while they stroll. Brunngasse is 15 minutes on foot from the Brienz train station, which takes between one and two hours by train to get to from the city of Bern. Similarly, Brienz takes about 90 minutes to reach from Lucerne. There are also buses and ferries available, depending on where you are departing from, and driving is also an excellent way to see more of the country at your own pace.
Discover Swiss culture, stunning scenery, and outdoor activities in Brienz
Brienz is also full of exciting attractions to explore. The town is notably called the "carving village" of Switzerland because of its enchanting wooden homes and long history of woodworking artisans in the area. The town is home to the Swiss Woodcarving Museum and a school for woodcarving, and you can see the artisans' handiwork practically anywhere you go in town. The Ballenberg Open-Air Museum is also great for anyone wanting to learn more about crafts, wildlife, and culture in Brienz. Nearby, you can explore the charming Swiss village of Iseltwald, as well as Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen.
Lake Brienz is a popular spot for tourists in the summer, offering space for sunbathing, swimming, kayaking, and boating on the lake's turquoise-blue waters. The area also has plenty of hiking, cycling, and other outdoor activities. Outdoorsy visitors should plan an excursion to Giessbach Falls. While reaching the waterfalls is not free, they are quite easy to get to since they are a major attraction. Simply board a train from Brienz to Giessbach Station, and then hop aboard a funicular railway to take you there. There is also a historical hotel by the falls that is perfect for an overnight stay or a nice dinner. If you're a fan of wildlife, the Wildpark Brienz is the perfect place to see alpine animals, from snowy owls to massive red deer. In fact, the wildlife park is so tied to Brienz and its culture that it was created by the local woodcarving school so students could easily use the animals as models for their work. If you're planning a trip to Bernese Oberland, check out our guide on the most common mistakes to avoid while in Switzerland.