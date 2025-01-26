'The Most Beautiful Street In Europe' Is Lined With Wood Carved Chalets On The Shores Of A Lake

The Swiss Alps have plenty to offer travelers, especially in Bernese Oberland. The region of central Switzerland is famous for its gorgeous lakes and outdoor adventures, especially if you're planning a trip to the resort town of Interlaken. And although there are endless thrilling activities, Interlaken isn't just for adventure sports fans. If you're more interested in laid-back vibes and charming streets that look like they've come straight out of a storybook, you should head to Brienz, where you'll find Brunngasse, the so-called "most beautiful street in Europe." Of course, Europe is full of fairytale-like villages, but when you're strolling down Brunngasse, you might even be tempted to break into song.

Brunngasse shows off Brienz's quintessentially Swiss architecture, complete with cobblestones, wooden chalet-style houses, and window planters filled with colorful flowers. The houses on the street date as far back as the 18th century and are the perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy photos. While there aren't a ton of other attractions (other than seeing how charming the street is), visitors often love to admire the lake while they stroll. Brunngasse is 15 minutes on foot from the Brienz train station, which takes between one and two hours by train to get to from the city of Bern. Similarly, Brienz takes about 90 minutes to reach from Lucerne. There are also buses and ferries available, depending on where you are departing from, and driving is also an excellent way to see more of the country at your own pace.