India's Remote And Relaxing Islands Are A Mysterious World Of White Sand Beaches And Dreamy Sunrises

Often, when people think of India, cities like bustling Mumbai and New Delhi come to mind. But there are picturesque islands to put on your India bucket list, including the idyllic Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, east of the mainland, whose 836 islands separate the Bay of Bengal from the Andaman Sea. Remote and largely unvisited by non-Indians – there are no international flights – this paradise is a 3.5-hour plane ride and a world away from Delhi. Flights land in Port Blair on South Andaman, and from there, travel is by ferry to islands where you can rise early to experience amazing sunrises and relax on sugar-white sand beaches.

There are only 22 main Nicobar islands (10 inhabited), and the rest are part of the Andamans; non-Indians are permitted to visit 30 of these sublime islands without a special permit. Formerly known as Havelock, Swaraj Dweep has the best tourism infrastructure and swoon-worthy beaches. Others to consider include Neil Island, Long Island, Little Andaman, and Middle and North Andaman. The islands are tropical, with temperatures most days in the 80s with high humidity. The monsoon season lasts from June to October; November and December are the most popular months. In addition to many watersports, visitors can discover undisturbed rainforests, mangroves, and exotic wildlife. The islands are recognized for their endemic birds, with more than 100 of their 280 species found only there. Look for green pigeons and long-tailed parakeets on Swaraj Dweep, kingfishers on South Andaman, and treepies and white-bellied sea eagles on North Andaman.