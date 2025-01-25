India's Remote And Relaxing Islands Are A Mysterious World Of White Sand Beaches And Dreamy Sunrises
Often, when people think of India, cities like bustling Mumbai and New Delhi come to mind. But there are picturesque islands to put on your India bucket list, including the idyllic Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, east of the mainland, whose 836 islands separate the Bay of Bengal from the Andaman Sea. Remote and largely unvisited by non-Indians – there are no international flights – this paradise is a 3.5-hour plane ride and a world away from Delhi. Flights land in Port Blair on South Andaman, and from there, travel is by ferry to islands where you can rise early to experience amazing sunrises and relax on sugar-white sand beaches.
There are only 22 main Nicobar islands (10 inhabited), and the rest are part of the Andamans; non-Indians are permitted to visit 30 of these sublime islands without a special permit. Formerly known as Havelock, Swaraj Dweep has the best tourism infrastructure and swoon-worthy beaches. Others to consider include Neil Island, Long Island, Little Andaman, and Middle and North Andaman. The islands are tropical, with temperatures most days in the 80s with high humidity. The monsoon season lasts from June to October; November and December are the most popular months. In addition to many watersports, visitors can discover undisturbed rainforests, mangroves, and exotic wildlife. The islands are recognized for their endemic birds, with more than 100 of their 280 species found only there. Look for green pigeons and long-tailed parakeets on Swaraj Dweep, kingfishers on South Andaman, and treepies and white-bellied sea eagles on North Andaman.
Exploring the Andamans
From Port Blair, a day trip to Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park will reveal an incredible undersea world of dolphins, turtles, manta rays, sharks, and 300 species of fish to explore while snorkeling or on a glass-bottom boat. To reach the island paradise of Swaraj Dweep, take a 1.5-hour ferry trip and emerge into a stunning nirvana of calm, transparent waters lapping against beautiful beaches lined by thick tangles of verdant rainforest. Radhanagar Beach, renowned for its snorkeling and diving among wrecks and reefs, is a Blue Flag beach, meaning it's certified as environmentally sound. Relax in the shade of a tiki hut, look for wildlife in the forest, or kayak in the mangroves. To catch a memorable sunrise, head to the east coast's Kala Pathar Beach. Off the tip of Swaraj Dweep, Neil Island is tiny, relaxed, and flat, with dive outfitters whose guests have spotted elusive dugongs (sea cows).
Surfers make the trek to the most southern of the islands that travelers can visit, Little Andaman, for its waves February to April. Note that there's a reserve for an Indigenous tribe called the Onge that is strictly off-limits for visitors. Dedicated turtle lovers will want to head in the opposite direction to North Andaman during nesting season from mid-December to March, but especially December and January, to see thousands of leatherback, hawksbill, olive ridley, and green turtles. Other sights of interest here include a series of 41 caves, mud volcanoes, and the highest point of the islands, Saddle Peak.
Where to stay
Since travel starts in Port Blair, two hotels to consider are the Fortune Resort Bay Island and Sinclairs Bayview. On a hill overlooking the Bay of Bengal and designed by world-renowned architect Charles Correa, Fortune Resort is 15 minutes from the airport. Its pool and indoor-outdoor restaurant with sea views will ease you into island life. A great selling point of Sinclairs Bayview is its selection of large rooms, some with loft space and panoramic vistas of the turquoise sea. Note that at both hotels, not all rooms have a sea view.
Steps from Swaraj Dweep's destination-worthy Radhanagar Beach, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa invites guests to unwind in one of 72 private villas. None are beachfront; views are of mangroves or a garden, but the resort features an infinity pool, spa, and several restaurants. The SeaShell brand has properties on five islands in the Andamans, including Swaraj Dweep and Neil. SeaShell Havelock's private beach and beachfront bar are selling points of this well-reviewed resort. The 2004 tsunami destroyed much of the tourism infrastructure on Little Andaman, so surfers stay at rudimentary budget hotels like Hawva Beach Resort. Pristine Beach Resort on North Andaman is steps from Kalipur Beach, where guests can observe turtles and snorkel and stay in an air-conditioned room or cottage at this property with a restaurant and gym. Another tropical vacation spot in India is known as a destination for budget travelers, but it also features one of the country's most elegant resorts.