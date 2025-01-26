America's 'Birthplace Of The Hamburger Sandwich' Is A Historic Family-Owned Connecticut Staple

Have you ever wondered who invented the hamburger? In its most basic form, it's simply a beef patty sandwiched between two buns, and yet it's become a long-enduring symbol of American culture and cuisine. As such a beloved food, it's no surprise that many have tried to take credit for its creation. Perhaps its most likely origin is a small diner in New Haven, Connecticut, recognized by the Library of Congress as "The Birthplace of the Hamburger Sandwich."

Established in 1895, Louis' Lunch is a family-run restaurant with a meaty legacy involving the accidental invention of America's favorite food. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, history and mouth-watering food unite with vintage charm inside the long-running diner, where you can bite into their original burger recipe to this day. Whether you're looking for an underrated pit stop in Connecticut to fill your belly or you're eating your way through the best hamburgers in the world, a visit to Louis' Lunch is an absolute must.