The First Alcohol-Free Distillery In The US Serves Aromatic Aperitifs Amid Breathtaking Oregon Scenery
Nestled in a serene town in Oregon, with a view of the winding Columbia River and snowcapped Mount Hood looming in the distance, is Wilderton Aperitivo Co. This distillery and tasting room might not stand out in the sea of craft breweries, unique pubs, and other places making and serving libations all across the Pacific Northwest. Indeed, there are well over 2,000 distilleries in the United States — but Wilderton is the first non-alcoholic one in the country. That's right, this place trades gin, vodka, and whiskey for original, aperitivo-style spirits crafted using botanicals from all over the world — and if you visit, you'll trade the hangover-inducing liquors for sumptuous, aromatic beverages that will leave you feeling fresh the next day.
You can find Wilderton in the lush Hood River Valley, which is also the site of the Hood River Fruit Loop, a breathtaking area of Oregon bursting with harvest season attractions. As you step into the clean and charming tasting room, you'll be greeted with the pleasant floral aroma of around 80 different herbs from co-founder Seth O'Malley's botanical library. These include lavender, wormwood, lemongrass, and tarragon, as well as more obscure ingredients.
O'Malley cut his teeth in botanicals through his time in the tea industry. He spent a decade as a distiller for Townshend's Tea Company, where he developed a strong knowledge of spices, as well as experience in the distillation process. In 2020, he and co-founder Brad Whiting, a seasoned professional in the drinks industry, started Wilderton Aperitivo Co. based in northwest Oregon. Here you can tour the distillery, sip on a signature cocktail, and relax with friends in a comfy space. So, on your next trip to Hood River, visit Wilderton's beautiful facility for breathtaking views and delightful aperitifs that will brighten your day, without the buzz.
Wilderton Aperitivo Co.'s mission and products
If you're someone who loves a cold beer on a summer patio or a stiff drink after a hard workday, a commitment to giving up alcohol might be a feat you only undertake during Dry January or for Lent. But Wilderton's products aren't meant to turn you against hard spirits. After all, as it states on its website, "We're non-alcoholic, not anti-alcohol," and everyone is welcome without judgment. In fact, Seth O'Malley told Northwest Travel & Life that he estimates that full teetotalers only make up about 25% of Wilderton's clientele at the most.
So, then, what is the draw towards a tasting room that doesn't serve alcohol for those who do enjoy a pint or two and aren't in the midst of a Lenten sacrifice? Well, alcohol consumption in general is on the decline, particularly among younger generations like Gen Z and Millennials. The reasons behind this decline aren't clear, although some possibilities include a higher interest in health, increasing marijuana use (due to its legalization in many U.S. states), and less in-person socialization than older generations. Regardless of the reasons, there has certainly been an increasing interest in finding social activities that don't involve a line of shots.
@vegan_ventures
This is the first non-alcoholic distillery and tasting room in the U.S.! It is called Wilderton Botanical Spirits and it is located in Hood River, Oregon. @wilderton_free Wilderton Botanical Spirits was started by Oregonians Brad Whiting and Seth O'Malley who have a background in distilling, but wanted a non-alcoholic spirit that was not only complex and flavorful but also, better suited their current needs. These spirits are distilled with botanicals and when you go to their distillery, you can try their current selection of spirits. This includes Lustre, Earthen, and my favorite, Bittersweet Aperitivo. It has a blend of grapefruit, orange blossom, and aromatic herbs that pairs perfectly with soda water and ice. They'll not only make non-alcoholic cocktails for you to enjoy but you can even enjoy a tour and learn more about the distilling process upon request. If the weather permits, grab a tote bag where they've included eveyrthing you need for a non-alcoholic cocktail picnic for two along the waterfront. A nice way to enjoy the river! Have you tried Wilderton Botanical Spirits? Have you been to their distillery yet?? #nonalcoholicdrinks #nonalcoholcocktails #pdxfoodie #portlandfoodie #hoodriverthingstodo #hoodriveroregon
Enter Wilderton (and other similar, non-alc establishments). This is a place where people can gather, socialize, and commune without the pressure to imbibe alcohol. It is also a place where as much care goes into the products as in a typical distillery. As O'Malley writes in a note on the company's website, his process involves "working with real botanicals, not flavor chemicals. It means avoiding synthetic preservatives and colors." He draws from botanical sciences, tea-making, and perfumery to craft Wilderton's unique beverages, and they can now be enjoyed by drinkers of all types.
Planning your visit to Wilderton Aperitivo Co. and Hood River
Wilderton's tasting room is open on Fridays and weekends, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations are needed to visit, and there is free street parking available. To learn more about the company's craft process, take a guided tour of the distillery; for this, advance registration is required.
Previous visitors who left reviews on Yelp recommended ordering the tasting flight, which gives you a good sampling of botanical spirits. Wilderton has two signature products: its Bittersweet Aperitivo, which is a blend of aromatic herbs, grapefruit, and orange blossom, and its Citrus Aperitivo, which has fruity undertones and contains lemon, yuzu, blood orange, and saffron. The tasting flight will allow you to try at least one, plus a few of its other spirits. You can also purchase bottles of Wilderton's products either on-site or online, with shipping only possible for domestic orders (within all 50 U.S. states).
If you would like to continue sipping your way through Oregon, try the award-winning selections at Mt. Hood Winery located in the secret wine region to explore for rare varietals and innovative blends. Wilderton is also just off the I-84, which leads into the Historic Columbia River Highway, the oldest scenic route in the U.S. Take a road trip along this Pacific Northwest stretch for stunning views of the river, waterfalls, and lush foliage.