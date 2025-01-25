The First Alcohol-Free Distillery In The US Serves Aromatic Aperitifs Amid Breathtaking Oregon Scenery

Nestled in a serene town in Oregon, with a view of the winding Columbia River and snowcapped Mount Hood looming in the distance, is Wilderton Aperitivo Co. This distillery and tasting room might not stand out in the sea of craft breweries, unique pubs, and other places making and serving libations all across the Pacific Northwest. Indeed, there are well over 2,000 distilleries in the United States — but Wilderton is the first non-alcoholic one in the country. That's right, this place trades gin, vodka, and whiskey for original, aperitivo-style spirits crafted using botanicals from all over the world — and if you visit, you'll trade the hangover-inducing liquors for sumptuous, aromatic beverages that will leave you feeling fresh the next day.

You can find Wilderton in the lush Hood River Valley, which is also the site of the Hood River Fruit Loop, a breathtaking area of Oregon bursting with harvest season attractions. As you step into the clean and charming tasting room, you'll be greeted with the pleasant floral aroma of around 80 different herbs from co-founder Seth O'Malley's botanical library. These include lavender, wormwood, lemongrass, and tarragon, as well as more obscure ingredients.

O'Malley cut his teeth in botanicals through his time in the tea industry. He spent a decade as a distiller for Townshend's Tea Company, where he developed a strong knowledge of spices, as well as experience in the distillation process. In 2020, he and co-founder Brad Whiting, a seasoned professional in the drinks industry, started Wilderton Aperitivo Co. based in northwest Oregon. Here you can tour the distillery, sip on a signature cocktail, and relax with friends in a comfy space. So, on your next trip to Hood River, visit Wilderton's beautiful facility for breathtaking views and delightful aperitifs that will brighten your day, without the buzz.