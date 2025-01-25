Sip Some Of 'The Most Unique Beer In The Country' At A Secret Brewery Hidden In California's Napa Valley

What's the one thing that comes to mind when you think of Napa Valley? Award-winning wine, of course. That, along with chic shops, eclectic art, and unmatched food make up Napa's trendy downtown. However, one hidden establishment has some of "the most unique beers," according to Hop Culture, and it's brewed right in the heart of California's Wine Country. Mad Fritz, a mash-up name of the lovely owners' kids, is a brewery with an eclectic production process inspired by the art of winemaking. The owners, Nile Zacherle and Whitney Fisher, have an extensive background in wine production. In fact, both the husband and wife still have their hands as vintners in wine management as a day job, before they focus their evenings on Mad Fritz.

Zacherle started his brewing journey at age 18 before he interned at a Napa winery. It might not have been at one of California's most historic and celebrated companies, Frank Family Vineyards, but this opportunity catapulted him to work overseas in places like Australia and France. When he moved back to Napa, he met Fisher. His wife has also been surrounded by winemaking since she was a little girl and even had a family winery. The two brewed beer together for years and decided to go commercial in 2012. Thus, Mad Fritz was born and has been successful ever since.