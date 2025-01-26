Idaho's Year-Round Natural Hot Spring Resort Offers A Serene And Scenic Wilderness Retreat

When the snow flies and ice tickles the edges of the Portneuf River, many tourists opt for warmer destinations. Though the Lava Hot Springs Resort's Olympic swimming pool and all of its waterpark trappings are closed during the winter months, winter is the best time of the year for many visitors. The resort's beautifully developed hot spring pools, located at the east end of town near the origin of the springs themselves, offer guests the chance to sample the steaming hot baths that range from a scalding 112 degrees to a very comfortable 102. For many, a driving snowstorm spent soaking in 104-degree water is about as heavenly as it gets. Lava Hot Springs' pools are definitely among the best hot springs in Idaho.

With several hotels to choose from in town — and many offer private hot-springs tubs and pools of their own — visitors can easily turn a day trip into a weekend. Add in colorful, small-town Western nightlife and the chance to soak under the stars in sub-zero weather, and a winter weekend in Lava can be an ideal escape. But it's not all about just relaxing. Every February, the town presents its annual Fire and Ice Winter Festival, which offers fireworks, a polar plunge in the river, and the annual "running of the bulls," where scantily clad bathers run from the west end of town to the east end ... ending, of course, at the resort's stunning soaking pool complex.