'San Francisco's Best-Kept Musical Secret' Offers An Immersive And Hypnotic Art Experience

The story of Audium begins in the 1950s when experimental composer Stan Shaff joined forces with Doug McEachern, a developer of electronic audio systems. Together, they explored how the movement and range of sound could alter perception. "I saw the movement of sound itself as composition," Shaff shared with Tape Op. Early iterations of their "sound sculptures," as Audium describes them, were performed in Shaff's home, captivating small audiences with the innovative concept of shaping space with sound. These intimate experiments laid the foundation for what would become Audium.

The first permanent Audium theater opened in 1967 but closed in 1970 when its building was sold. A new space was designed and built between 1970 and 1975, tailored specifically for the duo's immersive performances. Today's Audium features 176 speakers, artfully concealed in walls, beneath the grated floor, and suspended from the ceiling. During performances, the space is completely dark, and Shaff himself manipulates sound in real-time from a control board, creating an evolving, live composition for the audience.

Audium's goal is to push the boundaries of listening, conjuring images, memories, and emotions through sound. As Shaff explains on the Audium site, "I ask listeners to see with their ears and feel with their bodies sounds as images, dreams, and memories." The experience begins in the lobby, where art projections, sculptures, and various sounds prepare you for the performance. Walking through a sound-lined hallway to the auditorium, you're then immersed in layers of music and nature once the lights go down: A jazz piano, the ocean, trains rushing by, birdsong, and skateboarders doing tricks. Each sound takes on a life of its own, weaving together a rich, hypnotic tapestry.