Oklahoma's 'Unlikely Tourism Hub' Is An Overlooked Outdoor Paradise Full Of Cozy Accommodations

From its Sahara-like sand dunes to beautiful views from its highest points, Oklahoma is a tourist destination that is full of surprises. One such surprise can be found in an unexpectedly bustling small town that lies in southeastern Oklahoma, just a short road trip away from major metro cities in the surrounding states. Located on Highway 259 and just a hop, skip, and a jump away from what is widely considered Oklahoma's most beautiful lake, Hochatown is a tiny little dot on the map that packs a big punch when it comes to natural beauty and outdoor activities for local travelers. It's no wonder it was described as an "unlikely tourism hub" by a NonDoc journalist.

Hochatown welcomes tens of thousands of guests every weekend, most of them from North Texas. But while the majority of visitors hail from the Lone Star State, the town is accessible by an easy drive from not just Dallas but also Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Little Rock, Arkansas. The town, which has a population of just over 200 people, beckons travelers who are looking to revel in the beauty of nature and enjoy outdoor activities they can't find at home, like mountain hiking, fly fishing, and riding ATVs through a forest. Guests can stay in one of the 2,400-plus Airbnbs in the area, opting to rent a tiny home on Hochatown's main drag or splurging for a luxury cabin in the mountains. It doesn't matter if you choose minimal accommodations or a sprawling mountain mansion — everyone will find something they love to do in this recently incorporated Oklahoma town.