Oklahoma's 'Unlikely Tourism Hub' Is An Overlooked Outdoor Paradise Full Of Cozy Accommodations
From its Sahara-like sand dunes to beautiful views from its highest points, Oklahoma is a tourist destination that is full of surprises. One such surprise can be found in an unexpectedly bustling small town that lies in southeastern Oklahoma, just a short road trip away from major metro cities in the surrounding states. Located on Highway 259 and just a hop, skip, and a jump away from what is widely considered Oklahoma's most beautiful lake, Hochatown is a tiny little dot on the map that packs a big punch when it comes to natural beauty and outdoor activities for local travelers. It's no wonder it was described as an "unlikely tourism hub" by a NonDoc journalist.
Hochatown welcomes tens of thousands of guests every weekend, most of them from North Texas. But while the majority of visitors hail from the Lone Star State, the town is accessible by an easy drive from not just Dallas but also Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Little Rock, Arkansas. The town, which has a population of just over 200 people, beckons travelers who are looking to revel in the beauty of nature and enjoy outdoor activities they can't find at home, like mountain hiking, fly fishing, and riding ATVs through a forest. Guests can stay in one of the 2,400-plus Airbnbs in the area, opting to rent a tiny home on Hochatown's main drag or splurging for a luxury cabin in the mountains. It doesn't matter if you choose minimal accommodations or a sprawling mountain mansion — everyone will find something they love to do in this recently incorporated Oklahoma town.
Experience the great outdoors in Hochatown
Hochatown is situated just west of Broken Bow Lake, a 14,000-acre natural wonderland at the bottom of the Kiamichi mountains. Broken Bow Lake is known for great fishing, and if you're planning a fishing expedition, you can expect to find largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, crappie, and catfish. Head to nearby Lower Mountain Fork River for a chance at catching rainbow trout or brown trout. To really learn the lay of the lake, you can hire a guide for your fishing trip. If you'd prefer to go it alone, you can launch your boat from one of six boat ramps situated around the lake. Don't have a boat? Broken Bow Lake has a marina with boat rentals so you won't have to miss out on a lake day.
You don't need to rent a boat to enjoy the lake, though. Choose a beach or a swimming hole for a day spent in the water and soaking up the sun. The Stevens Gap area of nearby Beavers Bend State Park is widely recognized as the perfect place to set up camp for the day to enjoy swimming and a picnic.
This heavily forested mountain area also boasts miles of shaded trails for hikers of all skill levels. If you'd prefer to enjoy the scenery from horseback, a short drive to a local trail riding facility will provide you with well-cared-for horses and friendly tour guides (you might even get to cross a river on horseback).
Indoor activities in Hochatown
While Hochatown and the surrounding Broken Bow area appeal to outdoorsy types, you don't have to love communing with nature to enjoy a trip to Hochatown. There is plenty to do for indoor types, too. Visitors will enjoy dining at local, one-of-a-kind eateries situated throughout town. Mountain Fork Brewery is a hot spot for hearty bites and local beer. And you can't plan a trip to Hochatown without stopping at local institution Grateful Head Pizza Oven. You'll enjoy tasty pizza and a pleasant outdoor patio in this popular spot.
If you're visiting with a shopaholic, set aside some time to visit the charming local boutiques, which offer everything from antiques to Bigfoot-themed souvenirs (Bigfoot is a local icon) to the latest trendy clothing. After you're done shopping, stop at a local winery for a recap, and then head over to the local art gallery (simply named "The Gallery at Hochatown") to peruse local art or hone your own talents at a group painting party.
Hochatown's newest endeavor might be the most exciting thing on the menu for visitors looking for some quality indoor time. Choctaw Landing is a family-friendy resort with first-class accommodations, a beautiful pool, several restaurants and bars, and a casino. Guests at the resort can stroll along the indoor Art Hike, an immersive art experience that teaches Choctaw culture and features the works of over 20 Choctaw artists, without ever having to step outside.