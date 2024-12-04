Hidden In Oklahoma's Panhandle Is The Highest Point In The State With Hauntingly Beautiful Views

While Tulsa's Cherry Street District is a renowned shopping destination and Jenks is home to one of the best aquariums in America, the Oklahoma Panhandle still remains a lesser-visited region. Nicknamed No Man's Land in the late 19th century, this region has long been known as one of the state's most remote and isolated areas. Located 27 miles away from Boise City (the nearest town), Black Mesa State Park and Black Mesa Preserve are not places that you're likely to just stumble upon. The isolation of these natural areas makes them the ultimate destination for wanderers seeking breathtaking views and a profound sense of peace and spiritual release.

Black Mesa State Park is near the tiny town of Kenton, which is home to less than 20 residents. The preserve is located 15 miles away from the park, and together, the area known as Black Mesa spans across 1,600 acres. It is named after a dark layer of volcanic rock dating back millions of years. The hauntingly beautiful site is a haven for birds and wildlife while being home to a petrified forest and Oklahoma's highest point, where visitors can admire sweeping panoramic vistas of prairie land. Black Mesa is the perfect escape to reconnect with nature in its most rugged and untouched form.