Hidden In Oklahoma's Panhandle Is The Highest Point In The State With Hauntingly Beautiful Views
While Tulsa's Cherry Street District is a renowned shopping destination and Jenks is home to one of the best aquariums in America, the Oklahoma Panhandle still remains a lesser-visited region. Nicknamed No Man's Land in the late 19th century, this region has long been known as one of the state's most remote and isolated areas. Located 27 miles away from Boise City (the nearest town), Black Mesa State Park and Black Mesa Preserve are not places that you're likely to just stumble upon. The isolation of these natural areas makes them the ultimate destination for wanderers seeking breathtaking views and a profound sense of peace and spiritual release.
Black Mesa State Park is near the tiny town of Kenton, which is home to less than 20 residents. The preserve is located 15 miles away from the park, and together, the area known as Black Mesa spans across 1,600 acres. It is named after a dark layer of volcanic rock dating back millions of years. The hauntingly beautiful site is a haven for birds and wildlife while being home to a petrified forest and Oklahoma's highest point, where visitors can admire sweeping panoramic vistas of prairie land. Black Mesa is the perfect escape to reconnect with nature in its most rugged and untouched form.
Visit Black Mesa's highest point, petrified forest, and tri-state marker
Black Mesa, a flat-topped plateau, features Oklahoma's highest point, which rises an impressive 4,973 feet above sea level. Reaching its summit requires an intensive 8.8-mile round-trip hike through dusty prairie lands scattered with cacti, shrubs, canyons, and striking rock formations. Hikers should plan to start early to avoid the intense midday sun and bring plenty of water. One of the mesa's most fascinating features is its petrified trees, which have been preserved for millions of years. These ghostly remains of ancient forests offer a tangible look back to Oklahoma's prehistoric times.
Another highlight is the Tri-State Marker, which marks the border between Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Colorado. Lake Carl Etling, located within the state park, is a picturesque reservoir that provides a crucial water source for birds and wildlife. Anglers will find the lake stocked with fish like catfish and bass, but be sure to check local regulations before casting a line. Birdwatchers will also enjoy Black Mesa, as it's home to raptors, shorebirds, jays, and crows. If you're lucky, you might catch sight of a golden eagle or a great horned owl. Larger animals, such as black bears, mule deer, and even mountain lions, are occasionally spotted.
Go stargazing and walk with dinosaurs in Black Mesa
Black Mesa's remoteness makes it a perfect location for stargazing. With little light pollution, visitors can camp out under pitch-black night skies and see the Milky Way, meteor showers, and shooting stars. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "Unimaginably multitudinous in number, you'll stand transfixed for an hour by the stunning beauty of the Milky Way and planets as they cross the night sky."
Black Mesa also offers a step back in time for dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages. The area is home to preserved dinosaur footprints located next to Carrizo Creek, some of which remain remarkably well-defined despite facing millions of years of erosion. These dinosaur tracks are located on private property but are accessible to visitors during the day. A construction project in the 1930s also found dinosaur remains, which are now on display in Oklahoma's Sam Noble Museum. A replica model of the bones now stands at the discovery site as a striking reminder of the mesa's prehistoric past.
Wherever your exploration of Black Mesa leads, be sure to pack all the necessary supplies you may need for the duration of your stay, especially water. As many locals and visitors caution, this remote area offers limited options for resupply. After your visit, head to Route 66 to find some great hidden gems in Oklahoma.