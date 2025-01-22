Situated Between Iceland And Scotland Are Underground, Art-Filled Tunnels Connecting Dreamy Islands

In "No Time to Die," James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, stands on the fictional Poison Island moments before his death while overlooking the desolate volcanic mountains and the endless ocean surrounding him. In real life, Poison Island is played by Kalosy, one of the Faroe Islands, also known as Bond's final resting place. In March 2022, the local villagers erected a tombstone to commemorate the most legendary spy in cinema.

Like Canada's gorgeous Sable Island in Nova Scotia, the Faroe Islands can feel like the end of the world. The self-governing nation, comprised of 18 major islands (and countless smaller ones) in the northern Atlantic, is technically a part of Denmark. Its unique geological makeup of basalt, volcanic clay, and sandstone covered by moss gives the islands their stark, rugged vibe. Though ferry services and bridges connect the islands, the 53,000 Faroe Islands residents were at the mercy of brutal winds and intense fog, dictating their ability to travel. The unpredictable Nordic weather gave the Faroe Islands the reputation as "The Land of Maybe." Since the 1960s, the Faroese government started constructing tunnels through fjords, mountains, hills, and the ocean to make traveling between the islands more efficient.

However, the bridges were far from perfect. Exasperated by his long commute to Tórshavn, the capital city of the Faroese Islands on the southern tip of Streymoy, a student from Eysturoy wrote to the local newspaper in 1999. He suggested the Faroese government build a tunnel under the Tangafjørður Strait — which it did. In December 2020, the Eysturoy Tunnel opened. It's the longest subsea tunnel in the world and the only one filled with music and art.