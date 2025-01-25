Situated Between Seattle And Bellingham Is A Dramatic Coastal Byway That's A Secret Stunner

Many travelers know that Washington's beauty is unmatched. Even in Seattle, the state's largest city, you're bound to encounter verdant landscapes and unparalleled scenery. Nevertheless, if you're looking for an adventure to further immerse yourself in the Pacific Northwest's beauty, traverse Chuckanut Drive. Also referred to as Highway 11, this 21-mile byway dates back to 1916 and can be found between Seattle and Bellingham, an underrated charmer on Washington's coast. In 2023, it was even voted the best scenic drive by the Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll from KING 5.

Consisting of two lanes, Chuckanut Drive envelops drivers with the greenery of the Chuckanut Mountains while offering astounding cliffside views of the ocean, courtesy of Samish Bay and Chuckanut Bay. In the distance, drivers can even see the San Juan Islands. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it,"If you like great views and winding roads, this is a beautiful drive!" However, this is not the only reason why visitors are drawn to Chuckanut Drive.

Are you eager to explore Chuckanut Drive? If you're in Seattle, drive to Burlington. This city is about an hour away and is the gateway to Chuckanut Drive.