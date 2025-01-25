Situated Between Seattle And Bellingham Is A Dramatic Coastal Byway That's A Secret Stunner
Many travelers know that Washington's beauty is unmatched. Even in Seattle, the state's largest city, you're bound to encounter verdant landscapes and unparalleled scenery. Nevertheless, if you're looking for an adventure to further immerse yourself in the Pacific Northwest's beauty, traverse Chuckanut Drive. Also referred to as Highway 11, this 21-mile byway dates back to 1916 and can be found between Seattle and Bellingham, an underrated charmer on Washington's coast. In 2023, it was even voted the best scenic drive by the Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll from KING 5.
Consisting of two lanes, Chuckanut Drive envelops drivers with the greenery of the Chuckanut Mountains while offering astounding cliffside views of the ocean, courtesy of Samish Bay and Chuckanut Bay. In the distance, drivers can even see the San Juan Islands. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it,"If you like great views and winding roads, this is a beautiful drive!" However, this is not the only reason why visitors are drawn to Chuckanut Drive.
Are you eager to explore Chuckanut Drive? If you're in Seattle, drive to Burlington. This city is about an hour away and is the gateway to Chuckanut Drive.
Nature adventures along Washington's Chuckanut Drive
To get to Burlington from Seattle, you'll drive on I-5 until you reach exit 231 (the sign will read Chuckanut Dr Bow-Edison). This will then lead you onto Chuckanut Drive, but do note that it appears as Highway 11 on Google Maps. Here's a word of advice: Plan your itinerary before you hit the road, as there are numerous stops that will further elevate this experience. If you're a foodie, don't miss out on Taylor Shellfish Farms or Chuckanut Manor Seafood & Grill. Both establishments are located in Bow and allow customers to indulge in a meal accompanied by panoramic vistas.
Beyond that, Chuckanut Drive offers various opportunities for outdoor excursions. For instance, you can hike through the forest to Oyster Dome on Blanchard Mountain. This rock formation provides unforgettable sweeping vistas of Samish Bay, but keep in mind that AllTrails users say that the trail is strenuous. If you're up to the challenge, you'll find the trailhead at Samish Overlook. Parking is available, however, a Discover Pass is needed. This can be purchased online for the day or for the year. If you prefer not to hike but still want to access remarkable scenery, there's View Point Bow. Pull off Chuckanut Drive and you'll come face to face with an incredible site for photos, sunsets, and respite.
Drive north a few more minutes and you'll come across Clayton Beach at Larrabee State Park. A short hike is needed to reach this destination. Head to the Lost Lake Parking Lot (a Discovery Pass is also needed here) for the trail, which includes a walkway and stairs. Listen to the crashing waves and take a moment to breathe in the crisp Washington air. In addition to Clayton Beach, Larrabee State Park has several other hiking trails, seasonal campsites, and more.
Discover Fairhaven Village in Bellingham, Washington
The last stop on Chuckanut Drive is Fairhaven Village, located in Bellingham, about 10 minutes away from Larrabee State Park. After enjoying the great outdoors, sit back and relax in this historic enclave. Fairhaven Village is home to charming eateries like The Filling Station, offering thick specialty burgers, and Skylark's Hidden Cafe, serving brunch, lunch, and dinner. Likewise, you can do some shopping at stores like Village Books and Paper Dreams. Highly rated on Yelp, one user wrote, "This is the best bookstore I have ever been to. It is three full stories in an old brick building with fun discoveries in every corner!"
All that said, Chuckanut Drive offers a perfect yet brief escape from the commotion of Seattle. Burlington to Fairhaven on Chuckanut Drive without stopping only takes less than 40 minutes, so you can spend an entire weekend in Fairhaven Village and Larrabee State Park. If this is the case, you could always book a stay at Fairhaven Village Inn, a favorite on Tripadvisor for its quaint decor and ambiance. Or, check Airbnb for listings.
If you're planning to journey Chuckanut Drive, here are some final tips. Take your time driving to take in the scenery but also as a safety precaution. Chuckanut Drive features twists and turns. Moreover, it's not uncommon to see cyclists on the road. Additionally, check for closures. Chuckanut Drive is susceptible to landslides, resulting in temporary shutdowns. Note sure when to do this drive? Although it is open year-round, fall welcomes colorful foliage that will take your breath away. For more day trip ideas near Seattle, read about the picturesque Washington city full of natural beauty and a historic downtown and the rocky coastal paradise full of beaches and trails.