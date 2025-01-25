'The World's Largest Horseshoe' Is A Quirky Idaho Town With A Warm Community And Historic Charm

No other country brings whimsical charm to its destinations quite like America. From the unique roadside stops that make American road trips so special like the Mitchell Corn Palace or the Pops 66 Soda Ranch to the peculiar oddities of the Museum of the Weird in Austin, the U.S. excels in quirk and curiosity. So it is perhaps no surprise that, in Idaho, about 1,500 people live in a horseshoe, or at least in a town shaped like one.

This horseshoe-shaped town is called New Plymouth, and it is found in Payette County, Idaho. Named after Plymouth, Massachusetts, the town boasts a fascinating history and an innovative — if bizarre — design tied to the foundation and development of the American West.

The community of New Plymouth is understandably proud of their delightful little slice of eccentric American history. The combination of thought-provoking design, interesting historic charm, and warm, welcoming ambiance makes the town a wonderful place to visit and a great base from which to explore the beautiful landscapes of West Idaho and the Snake River Basin.