A Wildly Underrated Alabama State Park Is Often Called A Mini Version Of The Great Smokies

There are so many incredible aspects of Alabama that are slept on; from its world-class cuisine to its beautiful beaches. But to uncover one of the best kept secrets about the Yellowhammer State, one would simply need to drive through the lush forested regions that make up the majority of Northern Alabama. Buck's Pocket State Park is a must-visit in the region, with many calling it a miniature version of the Great Smoky Mountains due to its gorgeous peaks and valleys accessible through hiking trails. Occupying 2,000 acres around a canyon (or "pocket" as it has come to be known) in the Cumberland Plateau in the Appalachian Mountains, Buck's Pocket State Park is surprisingly a largely unknown beauty. But even amongst gorgeous canyons in Alabama, Buck's Pocket is a standout. Lying just about 2 miles north of Grove Oak, Alabama, Buck's Pocket offers breathtaking views of a verdant and vast crevice in the Earth that appears to be largely untouched.

This isn't to say the park is without a substantial amount of amenities. A large campsite in the park was commissioned and renovated as recently as 2024. If one were to travel about seven miles upstream the nearby South Sauty Creek, they would find Morgan's Cove, which serves as a lovely hub for outdoor activities such as fishing, boating and bird-watching. South Sauty Creek is an upstream tributary in the northeastern section of Lake Guntersville, the largest lake in Alabama. With all of this stunningly gorgeous terrain open to the lucky outdoors enthusiast, the only true mystery is why the area isn't more widely known.