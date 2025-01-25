A Wildly Underrated Alabama State Park Is Often Called A Mini Version Of The Great Smokies
There are so many incredible aspects of Alabama that are slept on; from its world-class cuisine to its beautiful beaches. But to uncover one of the best kept secrets about the Yellowhammer State, one would simply need to drive through the lush forested regions that make up the majority of Northern Alabama. Buck's Pocket State Park is a must-visit in the region, with many calling it a miniature version of the Great Smoky Mountains due to its gorgeous peaks and valleys accessible through hiking trails. Occupying 2,000 acres around a canyon (or "pocket" as it has come to be known) in the Cumberland Plateau in the Appalachian Mountains, Buck's Pocket State Park is surprisingly a largely unknown beauty. But even amongst gorgeous canyons in Alabama, Buck's Pocket is a standout. Lying just about 2 miles north of Grove Oak, Alabama, Buck's Pocket offers breathtaking views of a verdant and vast crevice in the Earth that appears to be largely untouched.
This isn't to say the park is without a substantial amount of amenities. A large campsite in the park was commissioned and renovated as recently as 2024. If one were to travel about seven miles upstream the nearby South Sauty Creek, they would find Morgan's Cove, which serves as a lovely hub for outdoor activities such as fishing, boating and bird-watching. South Sauty Creek is an upstream tributary in the northeastern section of Lake Guntersville, the largest lake in Alabama. With all of this stunningly gorgeous terrain open to the lucky outdoors enthusiast, the only true mystery is why the area isn't more widely known.
The area hosts some lovely hiking trails and has a long, often humorous, history behind it
Perhaps the most essential aspect of Buck's Pocket would be experiencing the transcendent views of the valley accessible from the rock outcroppings at Point Rock and Jim Lynn Overlook. The best way to see both of these locations is to take the hike from the Point Rock Trail of Jim Lynn Overlook, a 2.3-mile, out-and-back hike listed as moderate on AllTrails. Along the way, hikers are treated to a small but very lovely waterfall. Hikers there are cautioned to bring the proper footwear, as the terrain can become a little rocky. The Indian House Trail is another worthwhile hike to take in the area, with wildflowers and rhododendrons abundant in early spring. There are also nearby ORV (off-road vehicle) trails for those who want to tear through the picturesque forest in their ATV.
Wildlife has also always been noteworthy at Buck's Pocket as the site used to be used by Cherokee as a hunting ground. The area is noted for its large population of deer and was apparently a kind of gathering place for hundreds of deer, according to local legend. The area is still densely populated with deer as well as foxes and racoons. Some say the name was derived from an instance in which a buck deer, cornered by hunters, leapt to its own demise off the side of the scenic Point Rock. Others say the name came from William "Buck" Berry, a man who hid out there after supposedly robbing a Confederate train of $2,000.
Buck's Pocket is about as ideal a location for camping and outdoor sports as can be found in North Alabama
With all of its attractions surrounding Lake Guntersville, one of the best reasons to visit Buck's Pocket State park would undoubtedly be Morgan's Cove. The little cove features a ramp that boaters can use to set out on the South Sauty Creek in search of some of the best bass fishing to be found in the entire state. There are also spots around the cove itself where fishermen can cast their lines. The area is also a hidden gem for birdwatching enthusiasts, where eagles can be spotted by the careful observer.
After a long day of outdoor activity, Buck's Pocket is also a wonderful place to relax and camp for the night. In 2024, renovations were completed on a large campground at the park. The park now includes 23 campsites all outfitted with electricity, water, fire pits, and grills for those who would prefer to kick back in an ideal location for car camping. There is abundant Wi-Fi in the camping area and reservations are held to a two-night minimum during the season from March to November. Renovations to the park have long been in the works, and now serve as even more reason to make Buck's Pocket State Park a priority on your next Alabama camping trip.