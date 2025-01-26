One Of America's Most Renowned Legal Graffiti Sites Is An Ever-Changing Art Canvas In Georgia
Atlanta is often considered one of the best cities in the south and for a good reason. Along with an excellent economy and high quality of life, it boasts a thriving arts and culture scene with a wealth of vibrant outdoor spaces. You can even explore a nearby bamboo forest that looks like another country if you ever need to escape its bustling streets. But if you're interested in exploring the artsy side of Atlanta, Krog Street Tunnel needs to be on your radar.
Constructed in 1913, the Krog Street Tunnel connects three neighborhoods — Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, and Inman Park. About two miles away from the heart of downtown Atlanta, Krog Street Tunnel is a designated space for graffiti artists to practice their craft. That means its walls are an ever-changing tapestry of street art, where community members and visitors can leave their mark on Atlanta. That said, everywhere else in Atlanta, however, the activity is illegal.
Ever since the early 2000s, Krog Street Tunnel has been both an experiment in decriminalization and a living museum that's free to visit. It's also become one of the country's most well-known street art spots, with artists constantly recoloring its walls — meaning no two trips to Krog Street Tunnel are ever the same.
Krog Street Tunnel is an evolving work of art
Visiting the Krog Street Tunnel is simple. Just park in one of the nearby neighborhoods, then walk into the tunnel (which spans DeKalb Avenue and Wylie Street). There are no admission fees and the tunnel is entirely pedestrian safe. Two lanes of traffic flow through the tunnel, but its sidewalks are protected by large raised curbs and fences. Much like the best street art murals in London which make great social media posts, Krog Street Tunnel is an excellent spot for photographs.
Graffiti can be found on both sides of the tunnel, so it's worth your while to loop through the tunnel twice. For example, if you park near the south entrance on Wylie Street, consider venturing north into Inman Park using the sidewalk on the tunnel's west side, then returning south into Cabbagetown using the tunnel's east side walkway. Doing this lets you view just about every piece of art within the Krog Street Tunnel.
If you want to explore both the tunnel and its surroundings, then renting a bike is a wise choice. This makes it easy to quickly reach other nearby attractions like Inman Park, Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail, and Freedom Park Trail. For bike rentals, check out Musette, as the company delivers bikes to many places within 4 miles of Atlanta's core. That should make it easier than ever to cruise through its colorful streets and explore everything the city has to offer — including Krog Street Tunnel.
Atlanta's vibrant arts and culture scene
The arts and culture scene in Atlanta is one of the best in the country, and Krog Street Tunnel is just the tip of the iceberg. If you're seeking another eclectic art display, drive south to one of Georgia's most unique trails mixing eerie art and wildlife. It's a bit unsettling — but it's a unique exhibit that merges Atlanta's art scene with its gorgeous natural landscapes.
For something more elegant, it's hard to pass up the High Museum of Art. Unlike the Krog Street Tunnel, this destination is not free and requires the purchase of a ticket. However, inside you'll find a variety of exhibits highlighting the best of Atlanta's culture and community. To guide your visit, consider using the museum's Heartmatch digital tool, which can quickly learn your preferences to guide you toward displays that match your interests.
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is another cultural centerpiece of Atlanta. Along with various art displays, it holds exhibits regarding the U.S. Civil Rights Movement, the Global Civil Rights Movement, and an entire collection dedicated to the remarkable Martin Luther King, Jr. The center is less than three miles from Krog Street Tunnel, making it an excellent way to round out your day exploring Atlanta.