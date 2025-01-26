One Of America's Most Renowned Legal Graffiti Sites Is An Ever-Changing Art Canvas In Georgia

Atlanta is often considered one of the best cities in the south and for a good reason. Along with an excellent economy and high quality of life, it boasts a thriving arts and culture scene with a wealth of vibrant outdoor spaces. You can even explore a nearby bamboo forest that looks like another country if you ever need to escape its bustling streets. But if you're interested in exploring the artsy side of Atlanta, Krog Street Tunnel needs to be on your radar.

Constructed in 1913, the Krog Street Tunnel connects three neighborhoods — Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, and Inman Park. About two miles away from the heart of downtown Atlanta, Krog Street Tunnel is a designated space for graffiti artists to practice their craft. That means its walls are an ever-changing tapestry of street art, where community members and visitors can leave their mark on Atlanta. That said, everywhere else in Atlanta, however, the activity is illegal.

Ever since the early 2000s, Krog Street Tunnel has been both an experiment in decriminalization and a living museum that's free to visit. It's also become one of the country's most well-known street art spots, with artists constantly recoloring its walls — meaning no two trips to Krog Street Tunnel are ever the same.