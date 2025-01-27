A Short And Scenic Utah Trail Inside A Mountain Cave Offers A Stunning Family-Friendly Adventure
If you love outdoor adventure, it's hard not to love Utah. The entire state is a literal playground for the adventurous, with soaring mountains, deep ravines, and glistening lakes all at your fingertips. Many of these treks are best suited for experienced travelers — that's especially true of an iconic river canyon trail that runs 16 miles long. But if you're seeking a journey suitable for the whole family, consider heading to southern Utah and diving into the Belly of the Dragon.
Though it sounds intimidating, the Belly of the Dragon is perfect for hikers of all ages. Just 20 minutes from the small town of Kanab (but over four hours from Salt Lake City), this short hike takes you into a manmade cavern boasting remarkable views of the surrounding sandstone. There are no steep cliffs, no rushing water, and you won't need any technical skills to explore this remarkable landmark. Not only will you get plenty of stunning photo opportunities, but the Belly of the Dragon is near several other family-friendly adventures, giving you a chance to spend a long week exploring sand dunes, caverns, and everything the Utah desert has to offer.
Dive into the Belly of the Dragon with this short hike
What makes Belly of the Dragon great for a family outing is its length and lack of harrowing obstacles. Unlike this impressive Kentucky national park filled with unique underground adventures, this cavern in south Utah is short and sweet. In fact, it's not even a natural cavern. Originally excavated as a water drainage system flowing under Highway 89, you won't find labyrinthine hallways or soaring atriums. Instead, it's a straightforward tunnel — meaning you won't have to worry about anyone getting lost.
Belly of the Dragon provides a fascinating look at the inside of Utah's sandstone landscape. You'll be treated to incredible lighting effects as the sun filters through its sandstone ribs, giving you plenty of chances to test your photography skills. The entire trail runs for about two miles, though most travelers find the first half mile to be the most dramatic. But if the family still has energy, consider venturing through to the end. Additionally, you'll find a slot canyon four miles beyond the wash, which could make for a serious adventure if your travel companions are up to the task.
As for hazards? There's not too much to worry about — just be sure to pack your standard hiking and safety gear. Also, note that some areas are a bit washed out and sandy, and it's best to avoid the area during a rainstorm. Visiting on a sunny day though, makes for a wonderful adventure the entire family can enjoy.
Family-friendly adventures near Kanab
There aren't many hikes like the Belly of the Dragon. Short, safe, and with unique geography that carves right through a sandstone cliff, it's bound to appeal to all sorts of travelers. But since the trail is short, you're not likely to spend more than a few hours soaking up the sights. Thankfully, this part of Utah is teeming with other family-friendly adventures.
One such adventure is an overlooked state park with picturesque sand dunes. Situated less than 30 minutes south of Belly of the Dragon, Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park spans over 1,000 acres. You can wander its flowing dunes on foot, or you can rent a sandboard or sand sled to get your adrenaline pumping. Portions of the park are even open to ATVs and off-road vehicles if your family is interested in some fast-paced fun.
If you're traveling with an animal lover, stop by Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. The lifesaving organization shelters all sorts of companion animals, some of which can be recruited for a hike on the sanctuary's many trails. From cats and dogs to pigs and horses, it's a wonderful way for the whole family to make an animal's day a little bit brighter.