A Short And Scenic Utah Trail Inside A Mountain Cave Offers A Stunning Family-Friendly Adventure

What makes Belly of the Dragon great for a family outing is its length and lack of harrowing obstacles. Unlike this impressive Kentucky national park filled with unique underground adventures, this cavern in south Utah is short and sweet. In fact, it's not even a natural cavern. Originally excavated as a water drainage system flowing under Highway 89, you won't find labyrinthine hallways or soaring atriums. Instead, it's a straightforward tunnel — meaning you won't have to worry about anyone getting lost.

Belly of the Dragon provides a fascinating look at the inside of Utah's sandstone landscape. You'll be treated to incredible lighting effects as the sun filters through its sandstone ribs, giving you plenty of chances to test your photography skills. The entire trail runs for about two miles, though most travelers find the first half mile to be the most dramatic. But if the family still has energy, consider venturing through to the end. Additionally, you'll find a slot canyon four miles beyond the wash, which could make for a serious adventure if your travel companions are up to the task.

As for hazards? There's not too much to worry about — just be sure to pack your standard hiking and safety gear. Also, note that some areas are a bit washed out and sandy, and it's best to avoid the area during a rainstorm. Visiting on a sunny day though, makes for a wonderful adventure the entire family can enjoy.