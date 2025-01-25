Situated Between Portland And Seattle Is A Historic Nuclear Reactor You Can Tour For Free

Guided tours of the B Reactor begin at the Hanford Visitor Center in Richland, Washington, with a 4-hour time commitment. After a 45-minute bus ride to the site, you'll arrive at the reactor's remote desert location. Along the way, knowledgeable docents provide context about the reactor's role in World War II and its scientific significance. Food and drinks (other than water) are prohibited on-site, but cameras and phones are welcome.

Once at the reactor, prepare to be awestruck by its scale and complexity. The reactor itself is a grid of 46 rows of fuel tubes, a feat of 1940s engineering. Any lingering fears of radioactivity are quickly dispelled — as Colleen French, a program manager of the park, said in The Seattle Times, "Since the tours began in 2009, there never has been any radioactivity measured on those dosimeters." The tour continues through various rooms, including the reactor's valve pit, before culminating in the control room. With its sea-green walls, vintage instrumentation, and thousands of tiny lights, the control room feels like stepping into a retro-futuristic time capsule.

Also at the Hanford Site, the LIGO Exploration Center, established in the 1990s, focuses on detecting gravitational waves and studying cosmic phenomena like black holes. This facility has exhibits about cutting-edge astronomy, also free to the public. The Hanford Visitor Center, your contact point for B Reactor tours, is a great resource for exploring the broader Tri-Cities area. For those extending their Washington adventure, consider heading westward to Seattle's futuristic indoor jungle, an otherworldly experience to round out your sci-fi-inspired trip.