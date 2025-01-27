'France's Favorite Village' Is Like Stepping Back Into Medieval Europe Via A Cobblestone Maze

Nestled next to the cliffs overlooking the Lot River, few places in France are more beautiful than the small town of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie. The idyllic town of just a couple hundred people was even named "France's favorite village" in 2012 during a vote organized by prominent French journalist and television personality Stéphane Bern.

Located just 75 miles or so to the north of the underrated city of Toulouse, a pink-hued French paradise with charming canals, Saint-Cirq-Lapopie feels like stepping back in time to Medieval Europe.

The town's narrow cobblestone streets, surrounding hills, and serene vibe have drawn artists to the region for years. Most famously, renowned French surrealist André Breton spent his summers in the village from the 1950s until his death decades later. André Breton called the town "an impossible rose in the night," and it remains until today a bohemian haven stuck in time that is certainly a must-visit location in France.