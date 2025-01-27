'France's Favorite Village' Is Like Stepping Back Into Medieval Europe Via A Cobblestone Maze
Nestled next to the cliffs overlooking the Lot River, few places in France are more beautiful than the small town of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie. The idyllic town of just a couple hundred people was even named "France's favorite village" in 2012 during a vote organized by prominent French journalist and television personality Stéphane Bern.
Located just 75 miles or so to the north of the underrated city of Toulouse, a pink-hued French paradise with charming canals, Saint-Cirq-Lapopie feels like stepping back in time to Medieval Europe.
The town's narrow cobblestone streets, surrounding hills, and serene vibe have drawn artists to the region for years. Most famously, renowned French surrealist André Breton spent his summers in the village from the 1950s until his death decades later. André Breton called the town "an impossible rose in the night," and it remains until today a bohemian haven stuck in time that is certainly a must-visit location in France.
Saint-Cirq-Lapopie is reminiscent of Medieval Europe
André Breton said that after visiting Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, he "stopped wanting to be elsewhere." Tourists will know exactly what he meant when they step foot in the breathtaking village filled with 13 officially recognized historical monuments dating back to medieval times. One of these is the renowned Maison Breton, the artist's summer residence and the oldest building in town which contains an epic tower built in the 12th century.
Today, the Maison Breton and neighboring 15th century Maison Emile Joseph-Rignault are home to the International Center for Surrealism and World Citizenship (CISCM), a cultural center and exhibition space exploring the artist's work and life along with his contemporaries. Not only does CISCM host a wide range of events and ever-changing exhibits, but the buildings connected by a footbridge are two of the town's most staggering architectural wonders. The Maison Emile Joseph-Rignault also offers spectacular views of the surrounding Lot Valley.
You'll love exploring the surrounding sites on foot afterward. Some highlights are the town hall in the beautiful Fourdonne building, the church of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, and Peyrolerie Gate. While independent travelers can find an interactive walking tour map on the official regional tourism website, guided tours can also be arranged at the local tourism office on Place du Sombral. Here, you'll also see a great Instagrammable plaque commemorating Saint-Cirq-Lapopie as "France's Favorite Village."
Breathtaking nature surrounds this charming town
One of the most beautiful ways to explore Saint-Cirq-Lapopie is along the tranquil Lot River on a cruise in an authentic 19th-century garbage boat. Along with the gorgeous riverside view of the cliffside town, you'll explore further beyond in the river with knowledgeable guides who will show you the "Seven Wonders of the Lot Valley." Paddlers are in luck too. You can rent a kayak or canoe in town that you can use on the Lot River at your own speed.
Saint-Cirq-Lapopie is also the branching-off point for some incredible hiking in the region's Causses du Quercy Regional Natural Park. The roughly 10-mile loop from Saint-Cirq-Lapopie through Castan and Bouzies is a particularly rewarding, yet difficult day hike. Another epic but more moderate option that also leaves from Saint-Cirq-Lapopie is the slightly shorter Cirque de Vènes to the southeast.
A great day trip from Saint-Cirq-Lapopie is to nearby Cordes-sur-Ciel, a dreamy little fairytale town set among the clouds roughly 40 miles southeast. From there, definitely continue your travels in southern France to the little-known corner of the country called Languedoc which Rick Steves says is more authentic than its crowded neighbors.