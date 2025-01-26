Your Bucket List European Ski Vacation Is Surprisingly Affordable Compared To The US
While other people are still reliving the best memories from their European summer vacations, you can join the league of savvy travelers who are taking advantage of a winter trip across the pond. Amongst them? Penny-pinching skiers.
While a flight to Europe will most likely cost more than driving to your closest ski resort, a European ski vacation can mean lower prices on lift tickets, rentals, and accommodation — but it does depend on where you go. There is perhaps no ski destination more famous in the world than the glorious Alps, which are home to some of the most expensive ski resorts in Europe, like Cortina d'Ampezzo and Zermatt. However, there are many other skiable mountain ranges in Europe, not only in the winter wonderlands of Norway and other Scandinavian countries but also as far south as the surprisingly snowy Spanish peaks and as far east as the mountainous and crowd-free country of Georgia.
The simple truth is that planning a ski trip abroad can be a much better deal than most people realize, especially when you consider the value of experiencing a new culture and trying new cuisine.
How much cheaper is a European Ski trip?
Day passes for American ski resorts have gotten outrageously expensive, and skiers are taking notice. According to a report by Snow Brains, the cost of a day pass in Vail, Colorado, has increased by 139% since 2010, with surge pricing driving up the cost to up to nearly $330. By comparison, the most expensive resort in Europe — Flims Laax Falen in Switzerland — doesn't even come close to this with day passes that cost less than $100 at the time of this writing. Of course, you can still find some smaller American ski resorts with day passes in the $30 to $40 range, but these might not have a week's worth of slopes to justify using your vacation days.
For a five-day ski trip in Colorado for one person, you could spend over $1,000 on lift tickets alone, plus the cost of accommodations, which, even if you slept in a dorm room at a hostel like Vail Bunkhouse, could still cost you over $500 for five nights. Compare this to five nights at Baqueira-Beret on the Spanish side of the Pyrenees, considered to be the country's top luxury ski resort. A five-day lift pass currently runs under $300, and you can stay in a charming village hotel like Riu Nere Mountain Hotel in Vielha for about $150 per night or go even cheaper with a hostel.
The cheapest places to ski in Europe
If you look hard enough, you can find many cheaper alternative ski destinations in the Alps, like Bardonecchia, which offers affordable skiing in the Italian Dolomites, but you'll find even more savings if you think outside the box. The following ski resorts might not be the first destinations you think of when you imagine your European ski vacation, but that might imbue the trip with even more value if you can cross off a bucket list experience, like the Prado Museum or the Acropolis, in the same week. For example, the micro-country of Andorra offers a ski pass that gets you into three iconic ski resorts, but you could also go south and combine your ski vacation with a visit to the Spanish capital since the Valldesqui Resort is just a one-hour bus ride away from Madrid.
The Balkans is another snowy region where your savings on cheap day passes will compound with the low cost of accommodation and food. Bulgaria is home to the highly popular Bansko, which has a direct ski lift connection from town, and in Slovenia, a five-day ticket at the Pohorje resort will cost about $160 — and it gets even cheaper than that. Go on an adventure across the Black Sea, to the Caucasus Mountains of Georgia, and you'll find day passes at the Bakuriani Resort that start in the $20 range. And then there's the Vasilitsa ski resort in Greece, which outdoes this with daily tickets starting around $17. The bottom line is, if you're a creative trip planner and up for anything, a European ski vacation can be a surprisingly affordable adventure.
While the prices in this article are accurate at the time of this writing, they can change over time, so we encourage you to check them yourself before booking your trip.