Your Bucket List European Ski Vacation Is Surprisingly Affordable Compared To The US

If you look hard enough, you can find many cheaper alternative ski destinations in the Alps, like Bardonecchia, which offers affordable skiing in the Italian Dolomites, but you'll find even more savings if you think outside the box. The following ski resorts might not be the first destinations you think of when you imagine your European ski vacation, but that might imbue the trip with even more value if you can cross off a bucket list experience, like the Prado Museum or the Acropolis, in the same week. For example, the micro-country of Andorra offers a ski pass that gets you into three iconic ski resorts, but you could also go south and combine your ski vacation with a visit to the Spanish capital since the Valldesqui Resort is just a one-hour bus ride away from Madrid.

The Balkans is another snowy region where your savings on cheap day passes will compound with the low cost of accommodation and food. Bulgaria is home to the highly popular Bansko, which has a direct ski lift connection from town, and in Slovenia, a five-day ticket at the Pohorje resort will cost about $160 — and it gets even cheaper than that. Go on an adventure across the Black Sea, to the Caucasus Mountains of Georgia, and you'll find day passes at the Bakuriani Resort that start in the $20 range. And then there's the Vasilitsa ski resort in Greece, which outdoes this with daily tickets starting around $17. The bottom line is, if you're a creative trip planner and up for anything, a European ski vacation can be a surprisingly affordable adventure.

While the prices in this article are accurate at the time of this writing, they can change over time, so we encourage you to check them yourself before booking your trip.