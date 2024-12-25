The 'Best Affordable Ski Resort For Adults' Is A Lively Town Hidden In The Italian Alps
It's no secret that Europe offers some of the best and most luxurious skiing in the world, often at sky-high prices. But if you're on a budget, you can also find some charming ski villages where locally run slopes don't charge outrageous tourist prices. An underrated town in the Italian Alps has claimed the number one spot as the cheapest resort for adult skiing for the second consecutive year: Bardonecchia claimed victory at the top of the U.K.'s Post Office Travel Money Ski Report for 2025.
This annual report created by the British Postal Service and Crystal Ski Holidays compares the cost of short ski trips across Europe and tries to find the best value. It compared the cost of visiting several resorts, considering the price of a six-day ski pass, equipment hire, ski classes, plus a range of food and drinks. For a ski getaway in Bardonecchia, that came to less than $700 per person.
Five of Italy's affordable ski resorts made the top 10 list for adults, and the kid-friendly Passo Tonale in northern Italy was found to offer the best value for family packages. This year, the report notes that prices have dropped in a third of resorts surveyed. So, if you've ever dreamed of skiing the Alps, there's no time like now.
Getting to Bardonecchia
The easiest way to arrive is by flying to Turin, a scenic and cheap Italian city surrounded by the Alps. From there it's just over an hour's drive to the slopes of Bardonecchia. The other nearby airport is in Chambery, France, just a two-hour drive away. You can also hop on the train from Turin, Milan, or even Paris, making Bardonecchia an especially accessible ski area. If you are planning to travel within Italy, be sure to check public transport schedules and car rental prices before booking, as these are some of the crucial transportation mistakes first-time travelers to Italy make.
Getting all your gear there can also be a challenge and is an important consideration. Most airlines will charge a fee to bring your skis, although there are exceptions. Swiss Air operates flights to Turin and allows each passenger one set of skis or one snowboard in addition to their regular luggage without any extra fees. Alternatively, you may want to rent equipment. Bardonecchia has plenty of ski shops at the bottom of the slopes but reserving ahead of time can save you money.
What's it like on the slopes?
Campo Smith is the main run in Bardonecchia, classed as a blue ski run for beginners. It's a great place to get started but does get crowded on the weekends. The Melezet sector has a mix of blue and red runs for more of a challenge, which makes it a good spot for intermediate skiers. For those looking for more of a challenge, the Jafferau section has several red runs for advanced skiers. It's a short bus ride from Campo Smith. One of the most recommended is the Olympic Run, used during the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics. Some visitors say Jafferau tends to have better snow conditions as it's higher and offers good off-piste for more adventurous skiers.
If you're looking for lunch, the Romanello family at Punta Colomion has been serving local Italian specialties and wine for 40 years at the top of the Colomion ski lift. Skiers love this classic log cabin with sunny terraces, perfect for swooping in to refuel. If you're skiing the Melezet run, Chesal 1805 is a ski chalet that serves hearty meals to hungry skiers. For après ski, Cipo's is the bar of choice for many along with I Due Merli right across the street.
For a day off the slopes, Turin's beautiful French architecture and delicious local food make for a pleasant diversion. Ensuring that even when ski conditions are less than ideal, this corner of the Italian Alps is a good destination to head for.