The 'Best Affordable Ski Resort For Adults' Is A Lively Town Hidden In The Italian Alps

It's no secret that Europe offers some of the best and most luxurious skiing in the world, often at sky-high prices. But if you're on a budget, you can also find some charming ski villages where locally run slopes don't charge outrageous tourist prices. An underrated town in the Italian Alps has claimed the number one spot as the cheapest resort for adult skiing for the second consecutive year: Bardonecchia claimed victory at the top of the U.K.'s Post Office Travel Money Ski Report for 2025.

This annual report created by the British Postal Service and Crystal Ski Holidays compares the cost of short ski trips across Europe and tries to find the best value. It compared the cost of visiting several resorts, considering the price of a six-day ski pass, equipment hire, ski classes, plus a range of food and drinks. For a ski getaway in Bardonecchia, that came to less than $700 per person.

Five of Italy's affordable ski resorts made the top 10 list for adults, and the kid-friendly Passo Tonale in northern Italy was found to offer the best value for family packages. This year, the report notes that prices have dropped in a third of resorts surveyed. So, if you've ever dreamed of skiing the Alps, there's no time like now.