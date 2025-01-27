Playful Primates Swing Freely In A Lush Tropical Paradise At This Unique Florida Wildlife Park

If you're seeking a change from the busy vibes that pervade Miami's clubs, eateries, and beaches and are looking for a more relaxed, wholesome excursion, consider heading to Monkey Jungle, a wildlife park where you can get in touch with nature and meet the playful creatures that thrive there. Similar to the United States' only tropical rainforest, entering Monkey Jungle is like stepping into a lush paradise bursting with native and exotic plants and trees.

The grounds consist of a 5-acre rainforest where the fronds of South American palms sway and vividly colored bromeliads bloom beneath a canopy of South Florida hardwood hammocks. Starting with just six imported crab-eating macaques, the park has grown to be the home to around 500 primates that run and swing at their leisure in semi-natural habitats, creating the sensation that you are traipsing through some far-flung jungle.

A visit here provides many chances to encounter a number of fascinating creatures as you navigate a network of gated tunnels that pass through the monkeys' digs. Squirrel monkeys, capuchins, and howler monkeys run free in the Amazonian Rainforest section of the park, and you can also say hello to mischievous Java Macaques as they swoop in and out of a pond. Impressively, sightings of an enormous silverback gorilla that resides in 'Cameroon Gorilla Forest' are also possible. It's important to realize that the monkeys and apes are not kept in cages and roam freely as if on their own Florida island monkey sanctuary, hence the tunnels that serve to enclose and protect the guests, leaving the jungle dwellers free to do their thing as they would in the wild.