One Of Europe's Top Amusement Parks Is An Immersive Dreamlike World With Record-Breaking Rides
In western Germany's Rhineland, the country's industrial heartland, is an unexpectedly delightful and fully magical escape — a sprawling fantasy world where you can take a trip around the globe without stepping foot outside of Germany's borders. This is Phantasialand, an amusement park in Brühl containing several themed areas and unique attractions that draw over 2 million visitors annually. According to reviews, Phantasialand is one of the 12 highest-rated theme parks in Europe. It has also earned several notable accolades since its opening in 1967, including awards from Parkscout|plus, which covers Germany's leisure industry.
Phantasialand topped the magazine's 2024 list in the categories of "Europe's Most Immersive Theme Parks" (for the seventh year in a row), and won several awards specific to its rides. It won "Europe's Best Steel Coasters" (for its rollercoaster, Taron), "Europe's Best Water Rides" (for Chiapas), and "Europe's Best Themed Attractions" (for F.L.Y.)., and it took home several other awards, too. Along with those distinctions came record-breaking thrills. With a track of 4,330 feet, Taron is the world's longest and fastest multi-launch coaster, and Chiapas has the steepest drop of any water ride at 53 degrees. A boomerang coaster, Raik, is the fastest of its kind in the world.
The park has six magical, themed worlds to explore: Berlin, China Town, Deep in Afrika, Mexico, Fantasy, and Mystery. Each has been carefully designed and comes with its own attractions, rides, restaurants — and its own dragon mascot. Some of these lands even contain themed villages within them, like the industrial quarter of Rookburgh in the Berlin world. In the Mystery land, you'll be taken back to the Middle Ages through visiting its medieval village, Klugheim, filled with quaint wooden buildings, an old town square, and a mystical atmosphere. Here, you can ride the record-breaking Taron through red mist and dramatic canyons, or try the terrifying bungee drop from the mystery castle. In three of the themed lands — Berlin, China Town, and Deep in Afrika — you can even book an "experience hotel" for true immersion. Stay overnight at the award-winning, dreamlike Phantasialand to see for yourself what all the fuss is about.
Phantasialand's experience hotels
In the steampunk-style Rookburgh (located in the Berlin world), you can stay at Hotel Charles Lindbergh. Voted "Europe's Best Theme Park Hotel", this hotel is a wonderland where fantasy meets comfort. Evoking the 1920s — the early days of machine-powered flight — this aeronautic-themed spot is filled with accoutrements from famous pilots in history, like Amelia Earhart. You'll sleep in a cozy aeronaut's cabin in the heart of Rookburgh, where you can watch the spectacular F.L.Y. coaster soar right by you.
For a short holiday in Asia (without leaving Europe), stay at the 4-star Hotel Ling Bao. Book the Double Room Superior Kaiser to enjoy romantic garden views. Nestled in China Town, this spot will allow you to easily enjoy the restaurants, bars, and attractions here. Ride the thrilling Geister Rikscha, Europe's longest underground ghost train, to experience Chinese mythology in a unique way. For dinner, head to the exquisite Restaurant Bamboo to taste Asian cuisine at five different "food islands". You can enjoy various specialties like Japanese tuna tataki, Vietnamese duck pho, and sweet Thai coconut cake. Visit the Mandala Spa to wind down — and for a truly relaxing treatment, try the revitalizing Thai Herbal Heat Revival, which uses 15 medicinal plants.
Booking the 4-star Hotel Matamba in the Deep in Afrika world will give you a safari-themed experience like no other. If you're traveling with the whole crew, enjoy the spacious Family Room Tower, with separate sleeping quarters for the kids and a private bath. Set out on the family-friendly Adventure Trail, where you can cross swinging bridges, explore a mysterious cave, and scramble across boulders. Ride the serpentine Black Mamba coaster — not for the faint of heart! — where you'll loop through the jungle in seats suspended below the coaster's rail.
Planning your visit to Phantasialand
Phantasialand can be accessed by car or train, and shuttle buses offer pick-ups from Brühl. The park is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. most days, with rides opening around 10 a.m. The park will be fully closed for the winter season at the end of January, reopening again for spring at the beginning of April.
At Hotel Ling Bao, prices start at about $102 per person per night, while Hotel Matamba costs about $94 and up. Both stays include breakfast, private access to the park directly through the hotel gardens, parking, and a quick pass for certain rides, but they do not include your admission to Phantasialand. Guests of Hotel Ling Bao are also able to use the indoor and outdoor pools and the wellness center. Hotel Charles Lindbergh is the priciest of the three, at about $197 per person. However, the experience package comes with at least two days' admission to the park (including both your arrival and departure days), a three-course meal at the on-site Restaurant Uhrwerk, a quick pass for the F.L.Y. coaster, and exclusive access to Bar 1919, which is only for guests of this hotel.
Sign up for Phantasialand's newsletter or check their website regularly for the best deals, as they often run special promotions. Booking mid-week or during the low season (winter and spring) can conjure up lower prices for stays as well. And if you are heading to Phantasialand in the winter, you'll get to experience Wintertraum, where the entire park is illuminated with colorful, magical lights and transformed into a holiday winterscape. If you're looking for ways to extend your trip, you're also just a 30-minute drive from Cologne, which is one of the best European destinations to visit in December.