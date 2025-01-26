One Of Europe's Top Amusement Parks Is An Immersive Dreamlike World With Record-Breaking Rides

In western Germany's Rhineland, the country's industrial heartland, is an unexpectedly delightful and fully magical escape — a sprawling fantasy world where you can take a trip around the globe without stepping foot outside of Germany's borders. This is Phantasialand, an amusement park in Brühl containing several themed areas and unique attractions that draw over 2 million visitors annually. According to reviews, Phantasialand is one of the 12 highest-rated theme parks in Europe. It has also earned several notable accolades since its opening in 1967, including awards from Parkscout|plus, which covers Germany's leisure industry.

Phantasialand topped the magazine's 2024 list in the categories of "Europe's Most Immersive Theme Parks" (for the seventh year in a row), and won several awards specific to its rides. It won "Europe's Best Steel Coasters" (for its rollercoaster, Taron), "Europe's Best Water Rides" (for Chiapas), and "Europe's Best Themed Attractions" (for F.L.Y.)., and it took home several other awards, too. Along with those distinctions came record-breaking thrills. With a track of 4,330 feet, Taron is the world's longest and fastest multi-launch coaster, and Chiapas has the steepest drop of any water ride at 53 degrees. A boomerang coaster, Raik, is the fastest of its kind in the world.

The park has six magical, themed worlds to explore: Berlin, China Town, Deep in Afrika, Mexico, Fantasy, and Mystery. Each has been carefully designed and comes with its own attractions, rides, restaurants — and its own dragon mascot. Some of these lands even contain themed villages within them, like the industrial quarter of Rookburgh in the Berlin world. In the Mystery land, you'll be taken back to the Middle Ages through visiting its medieval village, Klugheim, filled with quaint wooden buildings, an old town square, and a mystical atmosphere. Here, you can ride the record-breaking Taron through red mist and dramatic canyons, or try the terrifying bungee drop from the mystery castle. In three of the themed lands — Berlin, China Town, and Deep in Afrika — you can even book an "experience hotel" for true immersion. Stay overnight at the award-winning, dreamlike Phantasialand to see for yourself what all the fuss is about.