Celebrity Chefs Are Secretly Obsessed With This Chain Dubbed 'America's Favorite Restaurant'

Many self-proclaimed "foodies" would turn their nose right up in the air and balk at the notion that one can indeed have a high quality meal at a national chain restaurant. Some claim you might miss on the homespun charm of a family restaurant like Casale's Halfway Club in Reno. Most celebrity chefs would obviously defend a local institution such as Anthony Bourdain's professed love of LA french dip originator Philippe the Original. Even going to bat for a celebrated local chain like LA's best chicken spot, Zankou, is more respectable. But in the case of Hillstone, customers and celebrity chefs alike confirm that they are bonafide devoted fans of the chain with many opinions given on a favorite dish. Noted restaurateurs like David Chang and Danny Meyer count themselves among the legion of Americans who would probably agree with Bon Appetit's assertion that Hillstone is indeed "America's Favorite Restaurant."

Founded in 1977 as "Houston's" in Nashville, the Hillstone Restaurant group has expanded to include 39 restaurants in 11 states operating under 15 different names. But whether you're going to Honor Bar in Beverly Hills, California or Woodmont Grill in Bethesda, Maryland; you can expect the same level of amazing service (like really noteworthy service) and that dynamite Ding's Crispy Chicken Sandwich that will be of the same quality as if it was ordered in any other place in the country. That's the deal with Hillstone, the consistency amongst the entire restaurant group is frankly stunning. It probably explains the wide diaspora of people who have had a sensational meal there and why they can depend on it when they inevitably return.