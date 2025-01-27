Each Hole At This 'Greatest Hits' Maryland Golf Resort Is A Replica Of A Famous Hole
Golf's greatest destinations and landmark holes are scattered across the globe, so what if there was a course that conveniently brought them all together? Of all places, there happens to be a course built on a reclaimed sand mining lot that has become a tourist attraction for golfers from around the world. Renditions Golf Course in Davidsonville, Maryland, lets golfers play links golf on iconic U.S. Open and PGA championship holes — even Augusta National's famous Amen Corner.
Renditions is situated between Washington D.C. and Baltimore, just minutes away from Annapolis, one of the prettiest cities in America. This one-of-a-kind 18-hole course will give you a variety of the most famous holes in golf in a span of a day. And unlike many of the courses its holes are recreating, Renditions is available to the public. Just book a tee time and get ready to face some of the "greatest hits" in the world of golf.
The front nine at Renditions takes you from Scotland to Augusta and back
The round at Renditions begins with a trio of tributes to various major championship layouts, from The Country Club in Massachusetts to the club in Inverness, Scotland, each hole offering a stern but modest start to the test that's ahead. It's when you get to the fourth tee at Renditions that the different faces of the course emerge. It's at this moment you are transported "across the pond" with tributes to hole 16 at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England, and to the par-5 15th at Royal Birkdale.
Once you get to the sixth hole, your golf landmarks journey sweeps you back to the United States and Augusta National, which the average golfer can usually only play on a simulator. Golfers who have played here love getting to recreate the same feelings that the greats of the game get at the Masters as they play a replica of Amen Corner (holes 11 through 13). The picturesque three-hole set on the Augusta National property becomes pivotal to the winner of the Masters every April, and it's pivotal to your front-nine scorecard at Renditions. The first nine concludes with a brute of a par-4 mimicking Oakland Hills in Michigan and wrapping around a water hazard every step of the way.
Finish with a flurry of historic golf holes on the back nine
The back nine begins with a few lengthier holes where you'll likely hit your driver. These tests are tribute holes to iconic courses in the game in Medinah, Oak Hill, and Carnoustie. A little earlier than expected on hole 13 (instead of hole 17) is the historic island green. This hole is an homage to and a near copy of the par-3 hole at TPC Sawgrass featured annually at The Players Championship, which is one of the golf courses with the most holes in one in America. Fans of golf love watching the world's best on the PGA Tour splash wedges and short irons into the wraparound water hazard on this green with millions of dollars on the line, and this favorite with golfers is their turn to see if they can keep their golf ball dry.
Once you've stayed dry on the island green, holes 14 through 18 finish your day with tributes to old-school U.S. Open venues. Oakmont Country Club's hole 3, which has tested legends like Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, and Bobby Jones, is featured on Renditions 15. The penultimate 17th hole at Renditions is a replica of the par-3 seventh at Winged Foot, home to some of the toughest U.S Opens on record. The day at Renditions finishes with the 16th hole, which mimics Cherry Hills, the site of a memorable U.S. Open win for Arnold Palmer in 1960. After your round, the 19th hole is the Player's Grill, a great spot to reminisce on a day where you transported yourself to several of golf's greatest destinations ... all on the same course.