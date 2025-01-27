Each Hole At This 'Greatest Hits' Maryland Golf Resort Is A Replica Of A Famous Hole

The back nine begins with a few lengthier holes where you'll likely hit your driver. These tests are tribute holes to iconic courses in the game in Medinah, Oak Hill, and Carnoustie. A little earlier than expected on hole 13 (instead of hole 17) is the historic island green. This hole is an homage to and a near copy of the par-3 hole at TPC Sawgrass featured annually at The Players Championship, which is one of the golf courses with the most holes in one in America. Fans of golf love watching the world's best on the PGA Tour splash wedges and short irons into the wraparound water hazard on this green with millions of dollars on the line, and this favorite with golfers is their turn to see if they can keep their golf ball dry.

Once you've stayed dry on the island green, holes 14 through 18 finish your day with tributes to old-school U.S. Open venues. Oakmont Country Club's hole 3, which has tested legends like Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, and Bobby Jones, is featured on Renditions 15. The penultimate 17th hole at Renditions is a replica of the par-3 seventh at Winged Foot, home to some of the toughest U.S Opens on record. The day at Renditions finishes with the 16th hole, which mimics Cherry Hills, the site of a memorable U.S. Open win for Arnold Palmer in 1960. After your round, the 19th hole is the Player's Grill, a great spot to reminisce on a day where you transported yourself to several of golf's greatest destinations ... all on the same course.