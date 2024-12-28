Hit An Ace At These 5 Golf Courses With The Most Holes-In-One Across America

Every golfer's dream is to make at least one ace on the course. The hole-in-one is one of the most elusive shots in this game and is always a call for celebration no matter how it is achieved. The odds of an average amateur golfer making a hole-in-one on a Par 3 are roughly 1 in every 12,500 swings, but the professionals on the PGA Tour seem to have more luck than average weekend golfers. Over the last 40 plus years of data on the PGA Tour, there have been over 1,100 aces recorded in regulation tournaments, so the best in the world seem to create that euphoric feeling of a hole-in-one more often than amateurs and casual players.

Though holes-in-one aren't common by any stretch in the game of golf, the professionals make it look a lot easier at some of the most storied venues in golf. For amateur golfers looking to recreate their own hole in one moment and feel like a pro for just one swing, here are five iconic, beautiful, and challenging golf courses that are also PGA Tour stops where an ace might just be in the cards.