Hit An Ace At These 5 Golf Courses With The Most Holes-In-One Across America
Every golfer's dream is to make at least one ace on the course. The hole-in-one is one of the most elusive shots in this game and is always a call for celebration no matter how it is achieved. The odds of an average amateur golfer making a hole-in-one on a Par 3 are roughly 1 in every 12,500 swings, but the professionals on the PGA Tour seem to have more luck than average weekend golfers. Over the last 40 plus years of data on the PGA Tour, there have been over 1,100 aces recorded in regulation tournaments, so the best in the world seem to create that euphoric feeling of a hole-in-one more often than amateurs and casual players.
Though holes-in-one aren't common by any stretch in the game of golf, the professionals make it look a lot easier at some of the most storied venues in golf. For amateur golfers looking to recreate their own hole in one moment and feel like a pro for just one swing, here are five iconic, beautiful, and challenging golf courses that are also PGA Tour stops where an ace might just be in the cards.
Colonial Country Club
In Fort Worth, Texas, lies a PGA Tour fixture that has hosted the Charles Schwab Challenge for decades. Colonial Country Club is known as a classically designed course with nearly a century of history that recently underwent a renovation from famed designer Gil Hanse. Colonial is notably one of the shorter courses played annually by the world's best, so it's no wonder that holes-in-ones seem more common here. Known as "Hogan's Alley", this classic venue where golf legend Ben Hogan learned the game boasts shorter Par 3's that increase chances of an ace.
The Par 3 13th has an especially rich history of ones being carded, so it could be the right venue for an amateur to hit golf's version of the lottery. Colonial Country Club is a private course to access, so a member's assistance will be needed to play this classic track in the heart of Texas.
TPC River Highlands
Just south of Hartford, Connecticut, sits a PGA Tour mainstay that has been home to some record breaking professional achievements. A private course that is part of the TPC Network of venues, TPC River Highlands is located in one of Connecticuts many special small towns, as Cromwell has been the home to the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship for the better part of seven decades, dating back to the 1950s. It is also the only active PGA Tour stop in New England.
Unbelievably, professional Bill Wheldon did the unthinkable at TPC River Highlands, recording not one but two aces on the front nine of the same round in 1955. The course itself is known as a diminutive track that is susceptible to lots of birdies and even holes-in-one. Golfers should set their sights on the par 3 holes like no. 11 and no. 16 for their chance at a hole in one memory, set against the stunning highlands of New England.
Riviera Country Club
Amidst the hustle and bustle of the Los Angeles metropolitan area is a private golf club that is home to some of Hollywood's biggest stars, the PGA Tour pros annually, and soon the Olympians of 2028. Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA, has been the venue for the Genesis Invitational, a PGA stop that is now hosted by 15-time Major champion and emerging course designer Tiger Woods.
Riviera sits atop the annual rankings of holes-in-one carded in the tour's record books, and there are Par 3 holes that could even be tamed by an average golfer with one great swing. Specifically, Nos. 6 and 16 — the latter boasting the course's famous white-barked trees — have each had a record number of aces from PGA Tour players. Come 2028, Olympic athletes from around the world will descend on Riviera in hopes of making a hole in one to boost their chances of reaching the podium and winning an Olympic medal for their country.
TPC Scottsdale
For golfers trying to imagine the most fun place to make a hole-in-one, this desert mecca for golfers would undoubtedly top the list. In beautiful and luxurious Scottsdale, Arizona, lies TPC Scottsdale, home to the loudest event on the PGA Tour each year: The Waste Management Phoenix Open. For one week every winter, TPC Scottsdale is turned into a golf party that attracts hundreds of thousands of fans from all over to catch the world's best in action and turn up the volume on the golf tournament experience.
Beyond the party, this course is open to the public to play and often the centerpiece of any Arizona valley golf trip itinerary, so what better time and place to make a hole-in-one? Quite obviously, the Par 3 16th and "The Coliseum" carry a rich tradition of PGA Tour aces and chaotic celebrations, so your dreams of pulling off this feat would likely start and end there.
TPC Sawgrass
You would have to consider the most famous Par 3 in the world if you're talking about having a hole-in-one moment, and one Florida destination has been home to some thrilling aces on the PGA Tour. Ponte Vedra Beach and TPC Sawgrass have hosted The Players annually for over four decades, and TPC Sawgrass's stadium course was quite literally built for moments to celebrate. The Pete Dye-designed track is capped off with the signature island green on the short Par 3 17th, where water completely surrounds the putting surface.
The unique hole design leads to lots of drama and balls in the water during tournament play, but also creates magical moments because of how short it plays in distance. Despite its devilish features and water looming everywhere, the 17th has had its fair share of aces, and the Par 3 13th has coupled with 17 to make TPC Sawgrass a hole-in-one friendly track for golfers of all skill levels.