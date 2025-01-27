A Quiet Canyon State Park In Texas Offers World-Class Fishing, Camping, Swimming, And Hiking
Texas' canyon state parks are great for escaping the crowds and enjoying the peace of nature. Choke Canyon State Park, a somewhat unknown park in South Texas, is no exception. Sitting on the shores of the Choke Canyon Reservoir, the park is perfect for enjoying the great outdoors as well as a plethora of activities such as fishing, wildlife spotting and birdwatching, kayaking, swimming, and hiking.
The park is situated near the towns of Tilden and Three Rivers — between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. It is one of the newest parks in the Texas State Park system, lined with dense brush, woodlands, and a 75-acre lake. The park is also teeming with wildlife such as javelinas, white-tailed deer, and even American alligators.
According to visitors on Tripadvisor, the park is best enjoyed during the autumn months to avoid the Texas heat. And, spoiler alert, when you visit this hidden gem, you'll be able to enjoy some of the best views of the Choke Canyon Reservoir!
What to do when visiting Choke Canyon State Park
Choke Canyon State Park offers endless outdoor activities like many other parks in Texas. This park, however, does charge a small entrance fee of $5 (at the time of writing) for adults, unlike others. It's also important to note that using the facilities, such as the gymnasium, cabins, and campgrounds, also comes with a cost that helps support the park and its team of rangers.
The park is a haven for birdwatchers, as it sits on the Brush Country Loop of the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, with many different species to observe. There's also a bird sanctuary near the main campground, adding to the park's birding charm. Also, due to being so close to the Choke Canyon Reservoir and its lake, it offers some great fishing opportunities. Species like white and striped bass, longear and green sunfish, gar, blue catfish, and many others can be caught here. Note that you'll need a fishing license before setting out on a boat in the Choke Canyon Reservoir. Boat ramps and fish-cleaning stations can be found near the lake and reservoir, with boat rentals available for cruising through the waters.
Kayaking and swimming are also possible at both the lake and reservoir, while hiking through the park's trails will eventually lead you to some panoramic and scenic overlooks. Lastly, there are grounds outside the gymnasium where you can enjoy sports such as tennis, soccer, and basketball.
Camping at Choke Canyon State Park
Camping is another popular activity at Choke Canyon State, although — as mentioned above — it is not free. You can choose among campsites with water and electricity or cabins, as well as booking group camping facilities for teenagers and children.
There are 20 cabin sites around the park. Each cabin hosts up to eight people and is equipped with air-conditioning, 20-amp electricity, and other amenities, and bathrooms and showers are located outside the cabins. The cost starts at $50 per night at the time of writing. People can also camp in tents outside the cabins if needed, and to book these accommodations, an advance deposit is required.
As for the campsites, there are 40 sites with 50-amp electricity hookups. These cost about $22 per night and accommodate eight people per site. There are picnic tables and restrooms nearby with the sites being wheelchair accessible. More modest campsites with only water are also available, costing $12 per night. The group camps cost around $15 per eight people per night at the time of writing. Although camping in Choke Canyon might be worth the cost to some, it might seem too pricey to others. So, if free camping is more up your alley, check out these beaches along Texas' Gulf Coast where there's no cost to pitch your tent.