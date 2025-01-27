A Quiet Canyon State Park In Texas Offers World-Class Fishing, Camping, Swimming, And Hiking

Texas' canyon state parks are great for escaping the crowds and enjoying the peace of nature. Choke Canyon State Park, a somewhat unknown park in South Texas, is no exception. Sitting on the shores of the Choke Canyon Reservoir, the park is perfect for enjoying the great outdoors as well as a plethora of activities such as fishing, wildlife spotting and birdwatching, kayaking, swimming, and hiking.

The park is situated near the towns of Tilden and Three Rivers — between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. It is one of the newest parks in the Texas State Park system, lined with dense brush, woodlands, and a 75-acre lake. The park is also teeming with wildlife such as javelinas, white-tailed deer, and even American alligators.

According to visitors on Tripadvisor, the park is best enjoyed during the autumn months to avoid the Texas heat. And, spoiler alert, when you visit this hidden gem, you'll be able to enjoy some of the best views of the Choke Canyon Reservoir!