Pennsylvania's Most Legendary Street Art Is One Of America's 'Largest Single-Artist Mural Projects'

Philadelphia is a vibrant city to traverse, due in large part to its unique outdoor public works of art that include over 4,300 murals which grace its buildings, doorways, and even street poles. The rich tradition began in the 1980s when the city was searching for a way to reduce graffiti and landed on the idea of encouraging taggers to spray paint murals instead of "vandalizing" properties. When Philadelphia native and former graffiti writer Steve Powers was commissioned by the Philadelphia Mural Arts Program, a city initiative that unites artists and neighborhoods by reinvigorating public spaces and providing opportunities for community members, he also wanted to express his love for the city by creating murals that would resonate with Philly residents. With the help of over 40 artists under his direction and spanning 50 murals in total, he successfully created one of the largest single-artist mural projects in America and arguably one of the most heartfelt art tours in Philadelphia.

"A Love Letter For You" is an apt title for the iconic, large-scale murals that are essentially giant banners expressing one's heart. Romantic pleas in the vein of John Cusack from "Say Anything" are splashed on the rooftops between 45th to 63rd Streets, one of which announces "Knocked on your door," while another declares "For what I want I can wait," and yet another lays it all out there with "Miss you too often not to love you." What's so great, but perhaps not surprising as Philadelphia is the cheapest place to be a tourist in America, is how accessible seeing the murals are. They essentially cost the price of a ticket on the Market Frankford El and a ride on the train between 52nd and 63rd passes by most of them.