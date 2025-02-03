Hidden In The Heart Of The Italian Riviera Is A Secret Seaside City Full Of Beaches And Food

Of course, there are many underrated beaches in Italy, but if you have your heart set on the Italian Riviera, then the quiet beaches of Savona should be at the top of your travel wishlist. Savona is home to many major beaches that tourists and locals love. However, it is important to keep in mind that although the water is often a beautiful blue in Liguria, not all the beaches will be totally made up of sand — and some are more like pebble beaches.

Luckily, one of the beaches closest to the city is Fornaci Beach, with its quiet sandy shores and clean waters that are perfect for families. Two other great spots for travelers with young children are Zinola Beach and Prolungamento a Mare Beach, which is also very close to the city's promenade. These major beaches are sometimes lined with beach clubs that require payment to enter but there are also a few areas that are open to the public. If you're willing to travel a little further, Natarella Beach is a little more remote and offers a less busy seaside escape than the beaches closer to the city. The major drawback here is that you'll have to bring your own beach chairs and umbrellas.

Off the sand, the Savona Harbor is also alive with lots of places to shop, get fresh seafood and produce, enjoy the nightlife, or get a delicious meal. This is where you'll likely see cruise ships full of international travelers docking for the day, so be aware that this area is often quite busy. The port is also the main gateway to exploring Savona's old town.