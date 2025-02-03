Hidden In The Heart Of The Italian Riviera Is A Secret Seaside City Full Of Beaches And Food
Italy is full of beautiful scenery throughout the year but the warm weather, gorgeous beaches, and general "la dolce vita" vibes are sure to make anyone swoon for an Italian summer getaway. If you decide to visit Italy in summer, you could opt to go to some of the most popular beach spots by heading south, but don't discount Northern Italy — containing the region of Liguria, which is so much more than just the popular Cinque Terre. For a summer trip, Liguria's underrated city of Savona just might be the answer you're looking for when considering a slightly less-crowded beach destination.
Savona is situated along the Ligurian Sea, smack dab in the middle of the Italian Riviera and is actually preferred by Italian tourists to the busier Cinque Terre and other nearby hot spots. Savona is also conveniently located less than an hour from Genoa, Italy, and about two-and-a-half hours from Nice in France — making both cities excellent options for flights. Most tourists either drive or take public transit from major Italian cities to Savona or take a cruise that stops in Savona's port. Traveling around the city is also quite simple on foot, by car, or by bus. Plus, since Savona is still a travel hot spot despite being not as crowded as its neighbors, you're sure to find accommodations for every budget as well as plenty of options for food and dining. Savona is also quite close to other towns along the coast, so it can be a stop in a longer itinerary or even make a great day trip from Genoa.
Soak up the sun on Savona's excellent beaches and waterfront
Of course, there are many underrated beaches in Italy, but if you have your heart set on the Italian Riviera, then the quiet beaches of Savona should be at the top of your travel wishlist. Savona is home to many major beaches that tourists and locals love. However, it is important to keep in mind that although the water is often a beautiful blue in Liguria, not all the beaches will be totally made up of sand — and some are more like pebble beaches.
Luckily, one of the beaches closest to the city is Fornaci Beach, with its quiet sandy shores and clean waters that are perfect for families. Two other great spots for travelers with young children are Zinola Beach and Prolungamento a Mare Beach, which is also very close to the city's promenade. These major beaches are sometimes lined with beach clubs that require payment to enter but there are also a few areas that are open to the public. If you're willing to travel a little further, Natarella Beach is a little more remote and offers a less busy seaside escape than the beaches closer to the city. The major drawback here is that you'll have to bring your own beach chairs and umbrellas.
Off the sand, the Savona Harbor is also alive with lots of places to shop, get fresh seafood and produce, enjoy the nightlife, or get a delicious meal. This is where you'll likely see cruise ships full of international travelers docking for the day, so be aware that this area is often quite busy. The port is also the main gateway to exploring Savona's old town.
Savona is full of amazing cultural attractions and delicious food
Savona is one of those Italian cities that is just brimming with history and culture, so much so that it is called the "City of Popes" since so many former popes are from there. In fact, some of the best attractions in Savona are art-filled, historical ones, including the Torre della Quarda and Torre Leon Pancaldo, the Ghibelline Towers, the Priamar Fortress, and Savona's Sistine Chapel. The city was also once home to Christopher Columbus and you can even tour his former house. On top of this, Savona is filled with plenty of beautiful architecture spanning several eras and styles, including the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and some buildings from the more-modern Italian Art Nouveau.
While you're soaking in all the sunshine, art, and history, you're likely to work up an appetite. Of course, if you're in Italy, you're never too far from some good food — and while Savona is home to some high-end Michelin-star restaurants, you should also try its local delicacies and street food. Flatbreads and focaccia are traditional dishes you can find almost anywhere, specifically panissa (a fried chickpea dish) and farinata bianca (a type of flatbread) are a great place to start. Naturally, since Savona is so close to the ocean, you're bound to find some excellent seafood, like fritto misto (a fried fish dish). If you're planning a trip to Liguria, just know that tourists should generally never expect a quick dinner in Italy.