The Hip And Adventure-Packed Nevada Hotel With One Of The World's Tallest Climbing Walls
Reno, Nevada is known as "the biggest little city in the world," and it's got a range of activities for all kinds of travelers whether you're looking for arts and culture, casinos with a less hectic scene than Las Vegas, or outdoor adventure. For those outdoor adventure lovers, there's really no question about the best place to stay when you're in Reno: Whitney Peak Hotel. The 310 room, non-gaming hotel in downtown is near the Reno Arch and not far from the Truckee River, and it just so happens to have the world's tallest artificial climbing wall, according to Guinness World Records.
The record breaking wall is up the side of the 16 story hotel. It's a part of the BaseCamp Climbing Gym, and it's aptly known as "the big wall." It's got a mix of route difficulties, with some overhanging sections that are certain to get your heart rate high and your muscles working. You get an hour to try and make it all the way to the top, and staff will belay you, so you don't have to have prior climbing knowledge. If you do have experience, you can lead climb the wall. If you're not quite ready for the big wall, the climbing gym at the hotel also has a massive indoor bouldering area and a space for kids.
The Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno has live music, good food, and comfy, stylish rooms
If you need a break from climbing, The Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno, Nevada has a sauna and steam room for guests. It's also home to the Cargo Concert Hall, a sensational live music venue. And when you get hungry, Cafe Whitney on the ground floor serves breakfast, dinner, and drinks. They host fun events throughout the year, like drag brunches and trivia nights.
As much fun as you'll have checking out the amenities of the hotel, you'll be coming back to your room at some point. The rooms are either double queen or king rooms, you can get city or mountain views, and the decor is a mix of hip urban and mountain modern. You can also upgrade to the club level for access to a private lounge with coffee, snacks, and drinks. For those who travel with their pets, it's a dog friendly hotel where you'll get a welcome amenity of treats and toys when you check in with your dog.
If climbing the big wall has you inspired to climb on some real rocks, the hotel is less than an hour drive from Lake Tahoe, which is known for its great climbing. Reno also makes a great start (or end) for a unique Nevada road trip to (or from) Las Vegas.