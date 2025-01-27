The Hip And Adventure-Packed Nevada Hotel With One Of The World's Tallest Climbing Walls

Reno, Nevada is known as "the biggest little city in the world," and it's got a range of activities for all kinds of travelers whether you're looking for arts and culture, casinos with a less hectic scene than Las Vegas, or outdoor adventure. For those outdoor adventure lovers, there's really no question about the best place to stay when you're in Reno: Whitney Peak Hotel. The 310 room, non-gaming hotel in downtown is near the Reno Arch and not far from the Truckee River, and it just so happens to have the world's tallest artificial climbing wall, according to Guinness World Records.

The record breaking wall is up the side of the 16 story hotel. It's a part of the BaseCamp Climbing Gym, and it's aptly known as "the big wall." It's got a mix of route difficulties, with some overhanging sections that are certain to get your heart rate high and your muscles working. You get an hour to try and make it all the way to the top, and staff will belay you, so you don't have to have prior climbing knowledge. If you do have experience, you can lead climb the wall. If you're not quite ready for the big wall, the climbing gym at the hotel also has a massive indoor bouldering area and a space for kids.