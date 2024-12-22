Offbeat Art And Cool, Funky Towns Can Be Found On This Unique Nevada Road Trip Route

Take a look at an overhead map of Nevada, and you'll spot two standout anomalies amidst the long stretches of lonely roads and empty desert. Las Vegas and Reno are quite prominent, their larger city centers appearing as tangled messes of roadways contained within a singular highway, a manmade barrier between civilization and the long roads to nowhere. And while it's easy to perceive Nevada as a giant desert with naught but two major cities and the occasional natural retreat like Mt. Charleston outside of Vegas, the roads connecting the two metropolises are rife with offbeat sites and quaint towns that make the nearly seven-hour road trip far easier to stomach.

While one could easily fly from Vegas to Reno and complete the trip within an hour and a half, that would mean missing out on making unique memories. You'd bypass a bounty of stunning mountainous views and oddities along the Free-Range Art Highway. If you have an affinity for ghost towns, quirky art installations, and desert landscapes, then this road trip from Las Vegas to Reno should delight and excite you fully.

Driver, be warned, though. There are tiresome stretches of empty terrain, significant gaps between stops, and, possibly worst of all, Tonopah's haunted clown motel, which is just begging to be the site of a grisly horror movie.