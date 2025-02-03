One Of The World's First Large Glasshouses Is A Spectacular Work Of Art In England

Devon, England possesses many delights for nature lovers. There's the sleepy seaside, Wistman's Wood, an old forest steeped with fantastical history, and Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Located about 30 minutes from Exeter, Bicton Park Botanical Gardens contains 64 lush acres of flora and fauna. Impressively, it's home to four glasshouses but one in particular stands out: the Palm House. Constructed in the 1820s, the Palm House is considered to be one of the world's first large glasshouses. Simply put, it's an architectural work of art and is a sight to behold.

The Palm House is a rotund structure featuring dramatic dome shapes. Assembled with iron, it consists of 18,000 glass panes. Step inside where you'll feel the sun's warmth and encounter an assortment of, you guessed it, palms. This includes varieties like Strelitzia nicolai, otherwise known as a giant white bird of paradise. The Palm House building itself is also a testament to love as it was built by John Rolle (his family then owned the property) for his wife Louisa. With its beauty and historical significance, it might not be surprising to learn that the Palm House has become a popular wedding venue.

Although this is a highlight for visitors there is much more to see at the Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Make sure to stop by the Arid House to view cacti and other desert plants. At the Tropical House, you'll find an assortment of stunning orchids and, at the Temperate House, there's plants from exotic islands like Madeira and others. Nevertheless, the fun at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens doesn't stop there.