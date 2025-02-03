One Of The World's First Large Glasshouses Is A Spectacular Work Of Art In England
Devon, England possesses many delights for nature lovers. There's the sleepy seaside, Wistman's Wood, an old forest steeped with fantastical history, and Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Located about 30 minutes from Exeter, Bicton Park Botanical Gardens contains 64 lush acres of flora and fauna. Impressively, it's home to four glasshouses but one in particular stands out: the Palm House. Constructed in the 1820s, the Palm House is considered to be one of the world's first large glasshouses. Simply put, it's an architectural work of art and is a sight to behold.
The Palm House is a rotund structure featuring dramatic dome shapes. Assembled with iron, it consists of 18,000 glass panes. Step inside where you'll feel the sun's warmth and encounter an assortment of, you guessed it, palms. This includes varieties like Strelitzia nicolai, otherwise known as a giant white bird of paradise. The Palm House building itself is also a testament to love as it was built by John Rolle (his family then owned the property) for his wife Louisa. With its beauty and historical significance, it might not be surprising to learn that the Palm House has become a popular wedding venue.
Although this is a highlight for visitors there is much more to see at the Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Make sure to stop by the Arid House to view cacti and other desert plants. At the Tropical House, you'll find an assortment of stunning orchids and, at the Temperate House, there's plants from exotic islands like Madeira and others. Nevertheless, the fun at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens doesn't stop there.
Explore, eat, and shop at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens in Devon, England
Bicton Park Botanical Gardens is a small slice of paradise in Devon. Visitors will encounter beauty in every corner as they stroll through and discover the grounds (which are wheelchair friendly). The Rose Garden — with its roses, dahlias, and salvias — welcomes those heading towards the Palm House and, at the American Garden, giant redwoods stand tall. One of the most popular sites mentioned by Tripadvisor users is the Italian Garden, known for its colorful landscaping replete with layered fountains.
You can admire this scenery with a sweet treat at The Orangery Restaurant, a cafe-style eatery that overlooks the Italian Garden. Alternatively, guests are welcome to bring a packed lunch to enjoy at various picnic tables found on the property. Another must-see is the Hermitage Garden, which features a unique structure built in 1839 as well as benches where you can sit a spell and enjoy the lakeside views.
While roaming Bicton Park Botanical Gardens you'll also come across St. Mary's Church, built in 1850. Although it's closed to the public, you'll still want to get an up-close look at this historic site, dedicated to John Rolle by his wife after his death. In addition, there's the Shell House, where visitors will find a collection of these oceanic treasures. Of course, you shouldn't leave without checking out the gift shop, offering gardening tools and accessories among other trinkets like books and toys. Because there is so much to do, you can easily spend the entire day at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. However, this place is not only ideal for nature enthusiasts. It's also perfectly suited for little ones.
Family adventures at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens in Devon, England
Bicton Park Botanical Gardens is raved about by reviewers on Google for its kid-friendly offerings. So, what are some activities your youngsters can enjoy on their visit? Aside from traversing the greenery on foot, kids can view the acreage in all its glory with a ride on the Bicton Woodland Railway. This 25-minute excursion is undeniably fun for children and it also allows parents and guardians to take a breather as the entire family enjoys the sights, including the gorgeous trees found at the pinetum and arboretum.
If your kids need to burn off energy, they can do so at the playground or in the indoor play area. There is also a space referred to as the Farmland where kids can frolic in hay and ride mini tractors. If this wasn't enough, Bicton Park Botanical Gardens is home to the Bicton Countryside Museum, where visitors of all ages will enjoy the displays of antique farming equipment. Furthermore, if you are a parent to a fur baby, they are welcome to join on a visit to Bicton Park, as long as they are on a leash. As one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "The dogs had a blast exploring the beautiful greenery and trees, adding an extra level of joy to the visit."
Bicton Park Botanical Gardens is open year-round with tickets available for purchase online. Take note that admission for children 2 and under is free. Likewise, if you plan on bringing your four-legged friend, there is a nominal fee. To discover similar destinations in England, read about the Eden Project, featuring the world's largest indoor rainforest, and Barbican, the indoor garden with brutalist architecture.