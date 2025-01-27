Rick Steves Shares His Unpopular Take On The Phenomenon Of 'Flight Shaming'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg helped popularize the term flygskam, or "flight shame," a reference to the aviation industry's carbon dioxide emissions, which reached 70.6 million metric tons in June 2024. Proponents of "flight shame" argue that air travel is a wasteful indulgence that contributes to climate change, and their view has had some influence. In 2019, a Union Bank of Switzerland survey of over 6,000 people across the UK, US, France, and Germany found that 21% of respondents had reduced their number of flights in the last year. Traction behind "flight shame" grew so intense around this time that the BBC speculated that it could end up halving air traffic growth.

However, some famous figures — including travel writer and broadcaster Rick Steves — urge against "flight shaming," despite their concerns for the climate. Steves has spent the last 50 years traveling from North America to Europe and beyond, publishing tips on a wide range of subjects, including his favorite place to visit before Christmas, the best ways to overcome language barriers, and budget-friendly ways to enjoy European cities.

Steves' career has racked up countless miles as well as a substantial carbon footprint, presenting the affable explorer with a dilemma, to which his solution is not prohibition but mitigation through the Europe Climate Smart Commitment.