A Roadside Hotel Hidden In Massachusetts' Berkshires Is A Glam Oasis With An Ironic Hipster Name

Tucked away outside of New York City and Boston (one of the best American cities for tourism, according to Rick Steves), the Berkshires region of Massachusetts is a beloved travel destination. Renowned for its stunning landscapes dotted with small but mighty mountain towns straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting, the area's natural beauty also renders it one of New England's most iconic fall destinations, full of leafy views and historic charm. If you're traveling through such a gorgeous region, checking into a basic chain hotel simply won't do your journey justice.

Resting along the Hoosic River in the city of North Adams, Tourists is a unique roadside hotel that blends the natural beauty of the Berkshires with contemporary urban flair. Here, visitors nestle into rustic, yet stylish rooms with nature views while the Berkshires beckon with adventures just outside your door. Boasting a cozy cocktail lounge and restaurant, peaceful grounds full of scenery, and a beautiful lobby wrapped in warm wooden walls, it may be hard to tear yourself from the arms of your hotel oasis. However, one thing is for certain: staying at Tourists will make you feel proud to be a tourist.