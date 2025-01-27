A Roadside Hotel Hidden In Massachusetts' Berkshires Is A Glam Oasis With An Ironic Hipster Name
Tucked away outside of New York City and Boston (one of the best American cities for tourism, according to Rick Steves), the Berkshires region of Massachusetts is a beloved travel destination. Renowned for its stunning landscapes dotted with small but mighty mountain towns straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting, the area's natural beauty also renders it one of New England's most iconic fall destinations, full of leafy views and historic charm. If you're traveling through such a gorgeous region, checking into a basic chain hotel simply won't do your journey justice.
Resting along the Hoosic River in the city of North Adams, Tourists is a unique roadside hotel that blends the natural beauty of the Berkshires with contemporary urban flair. Here, visitors nestle into rustic, yet stylish rooms with nature views while the Berkshires beckon with adventures just outside your door. Boasting a cozy cocktail lounge and restaurant, peaceful grounds full of scenery, and a beautiful lobby wrapped in warm wooden walls, it may be hard to tear yourself from the arms of your hotel oasis. However, one thing is for certain: staying at Tourists will make you feel proud to be a tourist.
Check into motor lodge-inspired rooms with a modern twist
Calling to mind images of annoying travelers flocking to overrated destinations and taking selfies with everything in sight, the term "tourist" may have a negative connotation attached to it, but it's a word that Tourists aims to reclaim. Modeled after a classic roadside motor lodge, but with a contemporary twist, the hotel flourishes in its 46 rooms that combine modern elegance with rustic, light wooden accents with hipster-glam appeal.
Checking in, you'll have an array of rooms to choose from. If you're traveling solo, choose the Ramble Room, a modest-sized living space surrounded by trees and the soothing sounds of the Hoosic River, or the artists' studio-inspired Gallery Room, which boasts an open floor plan and plenty of natural light filtering in through its panoramic windows. Fit for family vacations, the Caravan Room includes a bunk bed for tiny travelers and a deck with easy pool and fire pit access. The largest room — which Tripadvisor reviews promise is worth the splurge — is the Sanford Suite. Reserve this room and treat yourself to the luxury of unwinding in apartment-sized accommodations that include a lounge area, dining room, and a private balcony with woodland views.
Tour beyond Tourists' rooms
Beyond the comfort of its rooms, Tourists' boasts a beautiful backyard as well as cozy indoor gathering spaces. Explore the gorgeously maintained grounds and take a tranquil dip in the outdoor pool, encircled by lush greenery. If you wish to explore a bit further, you can cross the suspension bridge over the Hoosic River and hike peaceful, tree-lined trails to your heart's content. On colder days, cuddle up by the fireplace in the lobby, where you can enjoy a cup of hot coffee or a glass of wine.
When you're feeling hungry, head to the onsite lodge. Serving guests daily, the morning menu features savory dishes, like breakfast burritos with farm fresh eggs, and sweeter options, like the brown butter waffle. On the afternoon menu, you'll find snacks, such as a locally-sourced cheese and charcuterie board and an array of salads and sandwiches. For dinner, head to the onsite restaurant and lounge, The Airport Rooms. Offering seasonal small plates and entrees, natural wines, and specialty cocktails in a uniquely scenic setting, it's the perfect place to unwind in style.