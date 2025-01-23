A Totally '80s Restaurant Experience In Las Vegas Is A Neon Dream With Vintage Eats And Tunes

In Las Vegas, if you're not gambling or drinking, you're dining. Home to countless restaurants owned by celebrity chefs and incredibly mouthwatering buffets, Sin City is as much for foodies as it is for partiers. That said, if you venture a few miles off the strip, you'll discover a diner-like eatery that's a blast from the past: Back to the 80's Cafe & More Las Vegas. Opening since 2021, this one-of-a-kind establishment will make you forget what decade it is as soon as you walk through the doors. Pop culture memorabilia and decor from this era adorn the neon-colored walls as '80s music plays throughout.

Even the channel tufted booths and dining chairs sport a retro neon pink and teal color palette. Likewise, the tables are inspired by the now-iconic Memphis design, a style known for its bold geometric shapes that have come to represent the zeitgeist of the '80s. In short, saying this place is totally rad would be an understatement. As owner Chris Knecht told the AARP, "I didn't want to just throw up some posters and call it an '80s restaurant."

"You got to have the feel, color, and everything you can imagine from the '80s," he added, referring to a commitment that even extends to menu items. Primarily offering burgers and sandwiches, diners can enjoy a Slush Puppy, a slurpee-style drink that was popular in the '80s, or scoops of Thrifty Ice Cream, beloved by kids who grew up in this time period. Although time travel doesn't exist, you can come pretty close to it at Back to the 80's Cafe & More Las Vegas.