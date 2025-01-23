A Totally '80s Restaurant Experience In Las Vegas Is A Neon Dream With Vintage Eats And Tunes
In Las Vegas, if you're not gambling or drinking, you're dining. Home to countless restaurants owned by celebrity chefs and incredibly mouthwatering buffets, Sin City is as much for foodies as it is for partiers. That said, if you venture a few miles off the strip, you'll discover a diner-like eatery that's a blast from the past: Back to the 80's Cafe & More Las Vegas. Opening since 2021, this one-of-a-kind establishment will make you forget what decade it is as soon as you walk through the doors. Pop culture memorabilia and decor from this era adorn the neon-colored walls as '80s music plays throughout.
Even the channel tufted booths and dining chairs sport a retro neon pink and teal color palette. Likewise, the tables are inspired by the now-iconic Memphis design, a style known for its bold geometric shapes that have come to represent the zeitgeist of the '80s. In short, saying this place is totally rad would be an understatement. As owner Chris Knecht told the AARP, "I didn't want to just throw up some posters and call it an '80s restaurant."
"You got to have the feel, color, and everything you can imagine from the '80s," he added, referring to a commitment that even extends to menu items. Primarily offering burgers and sandwiches, diners can enjoy a Slush Puppy, a slurpee-style drink that was popular in the '80s, or scoops of Thrifty Ice Cream, beloved by kids who grew up in this time period. Although time travel doesn't exist, you can come pretty close to it at Back to the 80's Cafe & More Las Vegas.
Diners love the nostalgia offered by Back to the 80s Cafe & More Las Vegas
The attention to detail is what makes Back to the 80s Cafe & More Las Vegas a standout attraction. The space features arcade games like Ms. Pac-Man, a kiddie ride, vintage toys, and cardboard cutouts. The bathroom door is even covered in scratch 'n sniff stickers. Additionally, the food served here pays homage to bands, movie characters, and more from this decade. For instance, diners can feast on a Doc Brown or a vegetarian Gremlin burger with a side of Tetris tots. There's also a Tears for Fears fajita salad and a Paul Reuben sandwich, among many other dishes.
Aside from the aforementioned Slush Puppies and ice cream, those with a sweet tooth can indulge in delicious time warp milkshakes. Options include an E.T., featuring peanut butter ice cream, and a Captain Crunch, made with the cherished children's cereal. If you're lucky, your order might even be taken by George McFly.
Back to the 80's Cafe & More Las Vegas has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Yelp, where reviewers gush about the food and the nostalgia. "Lots of fun and great for out of town guests or for your kids to get a glimmer of how great Gen X childhood was," states one review on the platform. Another individual wrote, "Everything you remember from being a kid is here."
Know before you go to Back to the 80s Cafe & More Las Vegas
In addition to its dining area, Back to the 80's Cafe & More Las Vegas has a bar that's equally as spectacular. You can't go wrong with a milkshake, but if you need something stronger, they have you covered. Like the rest of the establishment, it features neon lights and, of course, vintage memorabilia. Grab a drink and sit on a Rubik's Cube-shaped stool while you enjoy your libation. Beer and specialty cocktails with names like Material Girl, Thriller, and Iron Maiden are available.
At the time of this writing, Back to the 80's Cafe & More Las Vegas is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You'll find it steps away from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. It's hard to miss it; oftentimes you'll find an Ectomobile from "Ghostbusters" outside where parking is plentiful and free. Want a souvenir to remember your time here? Small '80s collectibles are available for purchase. And before your visit, make sure to check their Instagram page for any upcoming events, as the eatery often holds karaoke and DJ nights.
For more one-of-a-kind dining and drinking experiences in Las Vegas, read about the unique chain famous for its (un)happy hour and a retro 24-hour tiki bar offering one of the lushest drinking atmospheres.