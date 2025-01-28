Trek Through An Indoor Model Of The San Francisco Bay With Real Tides And Currents

San Francisco Bay helps define San Francisco. It helps draw in the fog that the city is known for, and it is home to iconic landmarks like Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge. It has also inspired artists and musicians of all kinds, like Otis Redding, who wrote "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" while in Sausalito, which is known as the "Venice of the West." This city is also home to the Bay Model Visitor Center, which offers a unique way to watch the famous San Francisco Bay tide roll in.

This U.S. Army Corps of Engineers site features a massive 3D model of the San Francisco Bay and its connection to the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. It is in a warehouse since it sprawls over 1.5-acres, and it is hydraulically operated to show how water moves throughout the region, including the tides coming in and out.

San Francisco Bay is one of the world's largest estuaries — where saltwater and freshwater meet — and it can be difficult to wrap your head around the enormity of this movement of water from the Sierra Nevada Mountains down into the ocean. But after you visit the Bay Model, you'll come away with a far greater understanding of how all these different water systems work together. It's free to get in, and it's open Tuesday through Saturday, and every Saturday at 11 a.m. you can take a 45-minute guided tour of the model.