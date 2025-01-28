France's Second-Most Visited Amusement Park Promises A Thrilling And Authentic Paris Day Trip

Parc Astérix isn't just for adrenaline junkies. You can bring your littles to the "youngster" area and enjoy the mini flume ride, Hydrolix, or watch them ride around in circles on Lavomatix. The theme park also has a ride that flies through the air, Aérodynamix, so the young ones have options for their own thrills. There is even a playground, where they can get rid of some of their energy, or you can walk around and check out the entertainment as a family.

When you get hungry, you can satisfy your appetite at a dine-in restaurant with a server, or a self-serve buffet. Whether you want American cuisine, a French meal, or Greek fast food, Parc Astérix has all the options on-site. If you travel with a large group, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

After lunch, see one of the park's many shows. There's an aquatic show, where you can watch athletes plunge into the water, or a Cirque-style show, where you can see gymnasts on a trapeze. Like the park itself, many of the shows have an overarching "Romans vs. Greeks" theme, as well as pirate productions, and, as mentioned above, Egypt's Cleopatra. It's a chance to travel back to antiquity, as though you're at the Acropolis watching a spar. Having a complex list of things to do, you won't regret leaving Paris for a day to see what it's all about — especially due to its proximity.