France's Second-Most Visited Amusement Park Promises A Thrilling And Authentic Paris Day Trip
A trip to France typically involves visiting the oldest pastry shop in Paris to taste delicious macarons or finding prime secret spots to experience the Eiffel Tower. While going on a hair-raising rollercoaster isn't what initially comes to mind in a country full of history and romance, for those who do their research, it most definitely is. An hour away from the country's capital is Parc Astérix theme park, an easy day trip from the highly sought-after city. According to the park's website, it hit a record of 2.84 million visitors in 2024, making it the second-most visited in France. It even won the 2024 Parcs Fans "Best Amusement Park in France (+1 million)" award, beating the famous Disneyland Paris.
With such a high volume of customers, you bet the rides are nothing short of a dream for any thrill-seeker who attends. The park is a journey through time. It's inspired by ancient Greek mythology, with coasters named after characters like Zeus and Pegasus. They also have inspiration from medieval times, with pirates (known as "sea thieves" during this period), as well as ancient Egypt, with the Oziris coaster and a live Cleopatra show. From the entertainment down to the details of the concession stands, this theme park is a magical land for every type of park-goer.
Where the riveting adventure begins
While the park funnels in over 2 million guests, more than 73,100 people have rated Parc Astérix nearly 4.5 stars on Google. That's a pretty outstanding turnout, mainly due to the incredible attractions peppered throughout the property. For those who run toward that stomach-dropping feeling, Parc Astérix has tons of rides that stand out from one another. Despite the theme similarities from coaster to coaster, they are all built vastly differently. Toutatis, one of the park's newer rides (2023), goes 68 mph and is 167 feet high. The steel coaster has a world record air time (negative G-force) of 23 times, meaning that's how many times you'll feel lifted from your seat! Then there's the top attraction, Tonnerre 2 Zeus, a wooden rollercoaster, and La Galère, a massive swinging ship. No two coasters are the same.
Parc Astérix may not have the most rollercoasters in Europe, but the rides sure do unify the travel squad. From a water ride in a large round tube (L'Oxygénarium) to standing on a spinning, moving disc (Discobélix), there are rides for the whole group chat to be a part of — and, of course, there are different "thrill levels" for all to enjoy, such as the Chez Gyrofolix, which brings you around a 360-degree circle.
Family fun and downtime
Parc Astérix isn't just for adrenaline junkies. You can bring your littles to the "youngster" area and enjoy the mini flume ride, Hydrolix, or watch them ride around in circles on Lavomatix. The theme park also has a ride that flies through the air, Aérodynamix, so the young ones have options for their own thrills. There is even a playground, where they can get rid of some of their energy, or you can walk around and check out the entertainment as a family.
When you get hungry, you can satisfy your appetite at a dine-in restaurant with a server, or a self-serve buffet. Whether you want American cuisine, a French meal, or Greek fast food, Parc Astérix has all the options on-site. If you travel with a large group, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
After lunch, see one of the park's many shows. There's an aquatic show, where you can watch athletes plunge into the water, or a Cirque-style show, where you can see gymnasts on a trapeze. Like the park itself, many of the shows have an overarching "Romans vs. Greeks" theme, as well as pirate productions, and, as mentioned above, Egypt's Cleopatra. It's a chance to travel back to antiquity, as though you're at the Acropolis watching a spar. Having a complex list of things to do, you won't regret leaving Paris for a day to see what it's all about — especially due to its proximity.