The Best Airlines To Fly With A Bike, And How To Pack It Like A Pro

If you plan to cycle on your upcoming vacation, it might be worth bringing your own bike. You'll already be familiar with its fit and performance, which can come in handy during cycling competitions or long bike tours. But while it sounds great to have a bike at your destination, getting it there can be a hassle. Luckily, we know the best airlines to fly with and how to package it like a pro!

Airlines have similar packing requirements for bicycles, so the best option ultimately comes down to price. We've reviewed the bike policies of many popular airlines, and of all these carriers, Southwest and Alaska Airlines stood out for their cost-effective bike policies. You see, bikes are either considered checked baggage or special baggage, which have separate pricing models. Bike fees depend on your destination, how the airline classifies bikes, and whether or not checked bags are included with your ticket. Weight and dimension regulations also differ by airline, and overweight and oversized charges often apply.

With all these factors in mind, Southwest and Alaska topped our list. Although these are the best airlines to fly with a bike, their policies do come with some caveats — and you must pack your bicycle correctly to avoid fees. These packaging procedures aren't merely to make transport easier; they also protect your equipment from damage during handling. So before you book a flight, read on to discover exactly what to expect from each airline and how to properly pack your bicycle.