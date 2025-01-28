The Best Airlines To Fly With A Bike, And How To Pack It Like A Pro
If you plan to cycle on your upcoming vacation, it might be worth bringing your own bike. You'll already be familiar with its fit and performance, which can come in handy during cycling competitions or long bike tours. But while it sounds great to have a bike at your destination, getting it there can be a hassle. Luckily, we know the best airlines to fly with and how to package it like a pro!
Airlines have similar packing requirements for bicycles, so the best option ultimately comes down to price. We've reviewed the bike policies of many popular airlines, and of all these carriers, Southwest and Alaska Airlines stood out for their cost-effective bike policies. You see, bikes are either considered checked baggage or special baggage, which have separate pricing models. Bike fees depend on your destination, how the airline classifies bikes, and whether or not checked bags are included with your ticket. Weight and dimension regulations also differ by airline, and overweight and oversized charges often apply.
With all these factors in mind, Southwest and Alaska topped our list. Although these are the best airlines to fly with a bike, their policies do come with some caveats — and you must pack your bicycle correctly to avoid fees. These packaging procedures aren't merely to make transport easier; they also protect your equipment from damage during handling. So before you book a flight, read on to discover exactly what to expect from each airline and how to properly pack your bicycle.
A breakdown of the best airlines to fly with a bike
Of the domestic airlines, we consider Southwest the best airline for bicycles. It doesn't charge additional fees for bicycles since they are considered checked baggage. Plus, two checked bags are typically included when purchasing a Southwest Airlines ticket. This is assuming the bicycle is packaged appropriately, weighs less than 50 pounds, and is 62 inches or less in total dimensions (length plus width plus height). If your bike exceeds these dimensions or weighs between 51 and 100 pounds, you'll incur a $75 charge (at the time of writing; all fees are subject to change).
Alaska Airlines also classifies bikes as regular checked luggage. But unless you have an Alaska Airlines Visa credit card, you'll most likely have to pay for baggage, with your first checked bag costing $35. However, Alaska Airlines may be one of the most flexible options since they allow bikes to weigh up to 70 pounds and measure up to 115 inches length-wise.
While American, Delta, and United also treat bikes as regular luggage, they typically charge for checked bags, with the first item costing roughly $30 to $35. International carriers such as British Airways, Qantas, and Virgin Atlantic don't charge bike fees and usually include luggage with a ticket purchase. However, the majority of these airlines have oversized and overweight fees that can cost up to $300. There are breathtaking trails bikers shouldn't miss, and these fees may be worth it if you plan to do cross-country routes or an overseas Ironman. But if you're simply joining a tour or cycling Rick Steves' favorite place to bike in Italy, you're better off renting upon arrival.
Tips for packing your bike like a pro
Packing a bike may seem daunting, but don't worry. We have plenty of tips for flying with sports equipment, including bikes! Our first tip is to not wait till the last minute to pack your bike. Practice doing it in advance and watch some videos to understand the process.
Obviously, you can't squash a standard bike into a suitcase; you need a special bike carrier. Cardboard boxes are the cheapest; you may even snag one for free at a bike store. However, they don't provide much protection, are cumbersome, and may be considered oversized. Plus, since they're tricky to reuse, they may only function for one-way travel. Soft bike bags offer slightly more protection, and many come with rolling wheels or shoulder straps for easy transport. Hard-sided bike bags are the most protective. They typically come with wheels but will probably be considered overweight.
To pack your bike, start by removing the pedals. Then, loosen the handlebars and turn them parallel to the frame. Remove the wheels, detach the seat post, and wrap all the separate parts in bubble wrap secured with tape. Place the bike frame in your carrying case, and use extra bubble wrap to protect the frame and handlebars. Arrange the wrapped components around it, securing them with zip ties if necessary. Don't forget to pack whatever tools you used to dismantle the bike along with your helmet and accessories (but leave that CO2 cartridge behind since it's rarely allowed on flights). Lastly, place your contact and flight info inside, and secure your carrying case with a TSA-approved lock.