Rick Steves Wants Tourists To Stop Overlooking This Time Of Day To Explore Europe
When you visit Europe, you probably get up at the crack of dawn to make sure you can pack in all the sights and attractions before falling into your hotel bed in the evening, exhausted. You want to make sure you get to experience things before they close for the night, and that makes sense. However, travel pro Rick Steves says a schedule like this can actually take away from some of the best European experiences you can have. On his website, Steves reveals, "As a guidebook author and TV host, I do most of my work in Europe during the day. But after hours, I love to get out and see what's happening, especially after dark. And I'm always impressed by how much travelers who hide away in their hotel rooms miss." There is so much that goes on after the sun sets, and if you're just looking at monuments and museums during the day, there is a whole world left unexplored.
Those monuments that you're visiting at 10 a.m. are likely lit up in glorious fashion at night, like the cathedral in Reims, France, that Steves says offers a free light and sound show in the evening. The travel expert even explains that the best time to view Paris, aka the City of Light, is in the evening from the Eiffel Tower, when that nickname really does the city justice. In fact, many cities in Europe highlight their best features after dark, even when they aren't famous landmarks. He says, "While after-dark sights and spectacles can be particularly memorable, enjoying Europe on a summer's night doesn't require seeking out somber monuments, light shows, and floodlit buildings. When in doubt, just get out in the evening and be in a great city."
Europe by night, according to Rick Steves
As Rick Steves says, you don't have to be going to a specific site to enjoy the night hours in Europe. You can simply stroll around, enjoying the beauty of an unfamiliar place. In fact, the evening offers a prime opportunity for communicating with locals in Italy because of the tradition of the "passeggiata." That's when the locals walk around the main square, all dressed up to chat, see, and be seen. That's even true in Rome, at the Spanish Steps, for instance, when it cools down at night. Get yourself all gussied up, wander the piazzas and fountains, and enjoy the experience of the people, rather than just admiring the buildings and paintings. If you're visiting Florence, go see the art in the museums during the day, of course. But in the evening, Steves says that the "warm nights bring musical performers to the piazzas, bridges, and courtyards to serenade the city's residents and guests."
Another spot Steves shares is best explored after dark is Berlin. You can visit the beer gardens, clubs, and bars, as the city is famous for its nightlife. Even a stroll by Brandenburg Gate, which is lit up at night, will give you a different experience than you could have during the day. London is another city with a hopping after-dark scene. It's famous for its theaters, particularly in the West End. Even if you're not seeing a show, people-watching in the area when everyone is dressed to the nines at night is a joy. You could also check out a candlelight musical performance at St. Martin-in-the-Fields. If you're planning on visiting the London Eye, the giant Ferris wheel over the city, the best view you could possibly get is at night while the city sparkles.