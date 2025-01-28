Rick Steves Wants Tourists To Stop Overlooking This Time Of Day To Explore Europe

When you visit Europe, you probably get up at the crack of dawn to make sure you can pack in all the sights and attractions before falling into your hotel bed in the evening, exhausted. You want to make sure you get to experience things before they close for the night, and that makes sense. However, travel pro Rick Steves says a schedule like this can actually take away from some of the best European experiences you can have. On his website, Steves reveals, "As a guidebook author and TV host, I do most of my work in Europe during the day. But after hours, I love to get out and see what's happening, especially after dark. And I'm always impressed by how much travelers who hide away in their hotel rooms miss." There is so much that goes on after the sun sets, and if you're just looking at monuments and museums during the day, there is a whole world left unexplored.

Those monuments that you're visiting at 10 a.m. are likely lit up in glorious fashion at night, like the cathedral in Reims, France, that Steves says offers a free light and sound show in the evening. The travel expert even explains that the best time to view Paris, aka the City of Light, is in the evening from the Eiffel Tower, when that nickname really does the city justice. In fact, many cities in Europe highlight their best features after dark, even when they aren't famous landmarks. He says, "While after-dark sights and spectacles can be particularly memorable, enjoying Europe on a summer's night doesn't require seeking out somber monuments, light shows, and floodlit buildings. When in doubt, just get out in the evening and be in a great city."