'The Most Famous Market In Egypt' Is A Bustling Historic Bazaar On The Streets Of Cairo

The Egyptian capital of Cairo is an ancient metropolis home to the Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx. The famed city rests on the Nile, where you can cruise down the same river the pharaoh once glided past. Known as "Al-Qāhirah" in Arabic, or "The Victorious," Cairo was established in the 10th century by the Fatimids, the Islamic rulers of North Africa and the Middle East from A.D. 909 to 1171. Since then, travelers from far and wide have wandered in awe through this ancient and fascinating cultural capital of the Arab world. That lengthy history means Cairo also has some of the most historic markets in the world.

Besides the historic sites and grand museums, the city's famed bazaars, known as "souk" in Arabic, offer visitors ample opportunities for retail therapy. Cairo's prime location makes it the ideal hub that connects trade routes between Europe and Asia. One of the most notable of these markets is Khan al-Khalili, which news site Arab America calls "the most famous market in Egypt." It's an outdoor bazaar jam-packed with stalls in tiny alleys in the heart of El Gamaleya district in Islamic Cairo, the city's historic heart. It's about 1.24 miles from Tahrir Square, or "Liberation Square," a significant thoroughfare of the metropolis and the site of many political demonstrations that have shaped modern-day Egypt.

While a captivating destination filled with wonder, there are dangers in visiting Cairo. Be aware of pickpockets, especially in busy areas such as Khan al-Khalili. Keep your belongings close and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Also, Egypt is primarily Muslim, so do try to adhere to their local customs: To keep yourself safe and away from gawking stares, dress modestly in loose-fitting clothes that cover your shoulders and knees.