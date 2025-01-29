'The Most Famous Market In Egypt' Is A Bustling Historic Bazaar On The Streets Of Cairo
The Egyptian capital of Cairo is an ancient metropolis home to the Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx. The famed city rests on the Nile, where you can cruise down the same river the pharaoh once glided past. Known as "Al-Qāhirah" in Arabic, or "The Victorious," Cairo was established in the 10th century by the Fatimids, the Islamic rulers of North Africa and the Middle East from A.D. 909 to 1171. Since then, travelers from far and wide have wandered in awe through this ancient and fascinating cultural capital of the Arab world. That lengthy history means Cairo also has some of the most historic markets in the world.
Besides the historic sites and grand museums, the city's famed bazaars, known as "souk" in Arabic, offer visitors ample opportunities for retail therapy. Cairo's prime location makes it the ideal hub that connects trade routes between Europe and Asia. One of the most notable of these markets is Khan al-Khalili, which news site Arab America calls "the most famous market in Egypt." It's an outdoor bazaar jam-packed with stalls in tiny alleys in the heart of El Gamaleya district in Islamic Cairo, the city's historic heart. It's about 1.24 miles from Tahrir Square, or "Liberation Square," a significant thoroughfare of the metropolis and the site of many political demonstrations that have shaped modern-day Egypt.
While a captivating destination filled with wonder, there are dangers in visiting Cairo. Be aware of pickpockets, especially in busy areas such as Khan al-Khalili. Keep your belongings close and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Also, Egypt is primarily Muslim, so do try to adhere to their local customs: To keep yourself safe and away from gawking stares, dress modestly in loose-fitting clothes that cover your shoulders and knees.
Navigate Cairo's iconic souk
Khan al-Khalili is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an immersive experience of Cairo's history and culture. Founded in 1382 as a trading hub for merchants from all over Egypt and around the world, Khan al-Khalili quickly became a spellbinding and labyrinthine shopping center. The souk expanded in 1511 with more shops, stalls, fountains, and gardens, making it even more attractive for sellers and shoppers. You can easily take a taxi to the market. Alternatively, you can take the metro and ride to Ataba station, which is a short walk to the souk.
Besides shopping for spices, textiles, perfumes, and handcrafts made of wood and metal, Khan al-Khalili is a living museum. As you wander through mazelike alleys and the ancient arches of the souk, remember to look up from the dazzling array of lamps and silver jewelry to note the gorgeous architecture surrounding you. The charming oriel windows with intricate lattices, exquisite wood carvings, and ornately painted facades are reminders that the city has been built upon layers of history with Islamic, Mamluk, and Ottoman influences.
The vendors can be charmingly cunning to get you to visit their establishment. You can say "no thank you" and move on or banter with them — it's all part of the fun. Ask for the price if you see something you like, but shop around to understand how much things cost. Remember, haggling is a social ritual in Egypt and is expected. Once you find a product and vendor you like, bargain. Haggle only if you intend to buy, and walk away if you don't like the price. Chances are the vendor will chase you down if they want to make a sale.
More to do at Khan al-Khalili
There are points of interest within the bazaar that you should seek out. Visit Bab al-Ghuri, a historic stone arch filled with intricate metal lanterns. It's a sight when they are all lit up, casting a soft glow on centuries-old walls. Another great souvenir to bring home is the handmade wooden boxes or backgammon sets with mother-of-pearl inlay. Abd El-Zaher's Bookshop is a local gem that sells handbound leather notebooks, sketchbooks, and photo albums. You can even get your name embossed in English or Arabic.
If you need a break from shopping, the Al Hussein Mosque is a short walk from the souk. Named after the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, the mosque is a fantastic example of Islamic architecture and is famed for housing one of the oldest complete Qurans. Though the architecture is impressive, most of the mosque was reconstructed in the 1870s, though some of the artistic details are centuries older. About a 10-minute walk from the souk is the Qalāʾūn Complex, a citadel built by a Mamluk sultan. The complex includes a mausoleum, a madrasah (Islamic school), and an old hospital, and it's a spectacular site where you can imagine what life was like in 13th-century Cairo.
Sip mint tea and smoke shisha from a hookah at El Fishawi Cafe, one of Cairo's oldest cafes, which opened in 1771. The charming cafe decorated with massive mirrors and hanging chandeliers was where Egypt's intellectual and creative minds gathered for the last two centuries — just mind the high prices. You can also grab a bite at the upscale Khan el Khalili Restaurant, known for its excellent hawashi (pitas stuffed with lean ground beef) and umm ali (flaky Egyptian bread pudding). If you're looking for sun and beach after a cramped tour of the bazaar, head to the burgeoning Egyptian tourist town of Hurghada.