One Of Utah's Best Hikes For Families Is An Under-The-Radar Alternative To Popular Slot Canyons

When it comes to slot canyons with their ultra-photogenic and twisting caverns, there is probably none more famous than Antelope Canyon, one of the best day trips from Las Vegas. However, because Antelope Canyon has become such a popular destination, you cannot visit it without reserving a time slot on an official tour that books quickly. Furthermore, due to the narrow nature of slot canyons, Antelope Canyon can feel quite crowded during peak hours. Luckily, there are plenty of other alternative slot canyons that are just as beautiful as Antelope Canyon but have remained relatively unknown. If you are on a family vacation in Utah, one great under-the-radar alternative is Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon (also known as Red Canyon).

Located in Kanab and only a little over an hour's drive from Zion National Park's South Entrance, Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon is a convenient stop for anyone heading out on an unforgettable road trip to see all five of Utah's national parks. This canyon is a great choice for families with children because, as one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, "This is a fun little slot for family hikes, easy to walk through for any age." In fact, Peek-A-Boo may even be better for kids than other slot canyons as it is only a mile long and is almost entirely flat with no steep metal staircases or ladders. The only issue with Peek-A-Boo Canyon is that it is less developed than Antelope and is harder to get to.