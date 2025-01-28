One Of Utah's Best Hikes For Families Is An Under-The-Radar Alternative To Popular Slot Canyons
When it comes to slot canyons with their ultra-photogenic and twisting caverns, there is probably none more famous than Antelope Canyon, one of the best day trips from Las Vegas. However, because Antelope Canyon has become such a popular destination, you cannot visit it without reserving a time slot on an official tour that books quickly. Furthermore, due to the narrow nature of slot canyons, Antelope Canyon can feel quite crowded during peak hours. Luckily, there are plenty of other alternative slot canyons that are just as beautiful as Antelope Canyon but have remained relatively unknown. If you are on a family vacation in Utah, one great under-the-radar alternative is Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon (also known as Red Canyon).
Located in Kanab and only a little over an hour's drive from Zion National Park's South Entrance, Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon is a convenient stop for anyone heading out on an unforgettable road trip to see all five of Utah's national parks. This canyon is a great choice for families with children because, as one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, "This is a fun little slot for family hikes, easy to walk through for any age." In fact, Peek-A-Boo may even be better for kids than other slot canyons as it is only a mile long and is almost entirely flat with no steep metal staircases or ladders. The only issue with Peek-A-Boo Canyon is that it is less developed than Antelope and is harder to get to.
How to find Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon in Kanab
Peek-A-Boo Canyon can be a little difficult to reach because the road to the canyon is not paved. It's actually a popular deep sand off-roading trail. This means that the only way to successfully reach the canyon is by using a four-wheel drive vehicle or ATV. As one commenter on Tripadvisor noted, "Do not attempt if you do not have four-wheel drive, and you must deflate your tires. We had to rescue two different vehicles that were buried in the sand." Furthermore, it is important to double-check that you are heading to the right Peek-A-Boo Canyon. There are two in Utah: the family-friendly one in Kanab and a more difficult alternative in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument area.
Luckily, if you don't have a four-wheel drive vehicle, you can also easily rent an ATV from one of the local rental companies in Kanab and have them tow your off-roading vehicle to the start of the road toward Peek-A-Boo. If you don't have much experience driving ATVs, you can also sign up for an ATV tour for a guided drive down the sandy road to the canyon. Here, you will get out of your vehicle and explore the twists and turns of Peek-A-Boo on foot before returning to Kanab. Although Peek-A-Boo ATV tours are more expensive than Antelope Canyon tours, the advantage of choosing Peek-A-Boo is that you can go at your own pace and don't have to worry about the tour groups ahead or behind you.
Attractions and hotels near Peek-A-Boo
Located between Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park, Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon can be visited on a day trip from either park or while traveling from one to the other. However, if you want to minimize your driving time and maximize your time spent enjoying the canyon, it's a good idea to stay the night nearby in Kanab, Utah. Kanab is a great spot because it's only around a 25-minute drive from the canyon and has plenty of accommodations, from reliable chain hotels to more unique options stays like the Canyons Boutique Hotel. RV and tent campers can also check out Paria River Ranch, which is a campground with beautiful views surrounded by hiking trails.
If you have extra time in your itinerary, you may even want to stay a few days in Kanab because there are plenty of family-friendly things to do nearby. If you have the time, check out the family-friendly Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park for more off-roading. If you are looking for other fun things to do that kids will enjoy, you can check out the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, which is perfect for any animal lover, or make the hour-long drive to Lone Rock Beach to marvel at the sparkling waters and soft sand.