One Of The World's Oldest Wine Regions Is A European Destination With Unmatched Beauty And Charm

Wine and Old World Europe are inextricably interlinked. Think of a European summer vacation, and you'll inevitably conjure up images of rolling hills covered in vines or enjoying a glass of wine on a sun-drenched terrace overlooking the sea. From Champagne and Bordeaux to Rioja and Montepulciano, Southern and Western Europe is filled with gorgeous wine regions that are instantly recognizable around the world.

However, not all of Europe's greatest wine regions are so well known. As is so often the case, sticking to the famous names is all very well, but heading off the beaten track usually brings far greater rewards. This is especially true with the Douro Valley in Portugal, one of the oldest wine regions in the world and a truly stunning travel destination in its own right.

Northern Portugal is renowned as a great wine destination, with the charming towns of the 'Green Wine Route' nearby as well. You don't have to be an oenophile to enjoy the remarkable natural beauty of the Douro River and the amazing mountain and coastal landscapes of the region, though. With an incredible array of cultural offerings, mouthwatering cuisine, and a wide variety of historical attractions, it is a delightful place to visit for both wine connoisseurs and non-drinkers.