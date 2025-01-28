One Of The World's Oldest Wine Regions Is A European Destination With Unmatched Beauty And Charm
Wine and Old World Europe are inextricably interlinked. Think of a European summer vacation, and you'll inevitably conjure up images of rolling hills covered in vines or enjoying a glass of wine on a sun-drenched terrace overlooking the sea. From Champagne and Bordeaux to Rioja and Montepulciano, Southern and Western Europe is filled with gorgeous wine regions that are instantly recognizable around the world.
However, not all of Europe's greatest wine regions are so well known. As is so often the case, sticking to the famous names is all very well, but heading off the beaten track usually brings far greater rewards. This is especially true with the Douro Valley in Portugal, one of the oldest wine regions in the world and a truly stunning travel destination in its own right.
Northern Portugal is renowned as a great wine destination, with the charming towns of the 'Green Wine Route' nearby as well. You don't have to be an oenophile to enjoy the remarkable natural beauty of the Douro River and the amazing mountain and coastal landscapes of the region, though. With an incredible array of cultural offerings, mouthwatering cuisine, and a wide variety of historical attractions, it is a delightful place to visit for both wine connoisseurs and non-drinkers.
River views, historic wineries, and prehistoric paintings
Adventures along the Douro River inevitably start and finish in Porto, Portugal's second city and the region's crown jewel. It might not have the same breathtaking San Francisco feel as Lisbon to the south, but it is worth spending a little time in this fantastic town. Straddling the Douro with dramatic bridges, a tangle of steep winding streets, grand Gothic churches, and inviting Port wine cellars, Porto is the edgy, alternative sibling to Lisbon's more rarefied attractions. Don't miss trying the eponymous Port wine at Cockburn's, Taylor's, or Graham's for your first taste of the Douro vintage.
From Porto, the Douro Valley stretches out into three main sections. The Baixo Corgo is the first and the most westerly of the three. Here, it is worth visiting Peso da Régua and Lamego, two charming towns with some excellent restaurants where you can try the distinctive cuisine of Northern Portugal. Quite distinct from the fish-heavy fare in Lisbon and the south, the food of the Douro Valley tends to be richer, heartier, and with a stronger focus on meat and game.
Further east, Cima Corgo and Douro Superior tend to be warmer and drier. In the Cima Corgo, Pinhão is a fabulous spot to explore port wineries like Quinta do Bomfim or to head out into the countryside for a road trip among the vines to traditional villages like Provesende. The Douro Superior is the remotest region of the Douro Valley, so it tends to be quieter — perfect for travelers who love to explore on their own.
Explore the river by boat or sleep in a barrel
Visiting Peso da Régua, like a visit to the ancient town of Amarante on the Tâmega River, is a fantastic drive from Port. To get the best out of the Douro Valley, though, you need to experience it by rail or river. The Linha do Douro is considered one of the most beautiful rail journeys in Europe. If you visit in the summer, you can step back in time on the Historic Douro Train, an early 20th-century steam train that runs from Régua to Tua. The true beauty of the region is best experienced either on a standard cruise from Porto, Peso da Régua, or Lamego or on an exquisite Rabelo tour. These old wooden sailing boats were originally used to ship port barrels downriver to the wineries in Vila Nova de Gaia.
You can get a flavor of the Douro Valley on a day trip, but to really connect with the region and its glorious landscapes — not to mention its delicious vintages — spending a night is a must. Staying at a working Quinta winery is a dream, complete with marvelous river views and the chance to see what goes into the wine you'll drink with dinner. You can stay in old laborers' cottages at Quinta de Ventozelo just outside Pinhão, which has one of the best restaurants in the region, or sleep in a giant (empty) wine barrel at Quinta da Pacheca for a more surreal yet equally delightful experience.