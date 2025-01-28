The Easy Way To Dodge Ski Resort Crowds Even During Busy Times
Channeling your inner Michelle Kwan at outdoor ice skating rinks? Fun. Whizzing down hills on a snow tube at sports parks? Also fun. But when it comes to ruling the winter activity hierarchy, skiing easily snags the gold medal. Every year, ski resorts see droves of enthusiasts chasing that fresh powder, with nearly 60.5 million visits reported nationwide in the 2023-2024 season alone, according to data from the National Ski Areas Association. And as more people discover skiing's thrill, those slopes aren't getting any quieter. The good news? There are still ways to skip the crowds even during busier months — you just need to be strategic about it.
Crowding has become a prevalent problem that resorts are throwing cash at expansions, shorter lift lines, and better trails. But here's the thing — you don't have to wait for the resorts to save the day. According to Hans Hjelde, assistant snow safety director and ski guide, there's a simpler solution: be the early worm. "Get out of bed and be in the lift line 1/2 hour before opening at least once. Once you do, you'll know why," he shared with Ski Butlers. For the truly dedicated (or slightly unhinged), Hjelde even recommends skiing midweek or even on storm days — yes, the ones that make most people want to stay indoors. "Be willing to ski on a storm day," he added. "Avoid sunny powder Saturdays, though Sundays are less crowded."
It's worth noting, though, that this advice is tailored to Utah, but if it gets you more time skiing and less time standing in line, why not try it elsewhere? After all, the prize is worth it — fewer people, fresher snow, and the satisfaction of leaving the crowds in your wake.
Where you choose to ski is also a big factor
If you're determined to avoid sharing your snowy paradise with half the planet, showing up early and braving stormy conditions is just the start. You also need to get picky about where you ski. During peak seasons, iconic spots like Vail may feel more like Times Square than a winter wonderland. Instead, consider ski resorts in the Northeast, where things are reportedly a lot more chill — literally and figuratively. But in general, the golden rule is simple: the more obscure, the better.
Skiers on Reddit have dispensed some surprisingly practical advice. The consensus? Inconvenience is your best friend. "Go to resorts that are farther away from airports or major highways. If it's harder to get to, chances are less people will be there," one user shared. Another added that lesser-known resorts are often the hidden gems you've been looking for. "Ski smaller independent resorts (Loveland, monarch, ski cooper, etc) and you'll have no crowds. Also come out in April, resorts will still have snow but less crowds," they wrote.
But in case you've got your heart set on one of the big-name, crowd-heavy resorts, you'll need to be extra strategic and put an effort into knowing the terrain like the back of your glove. "Have a home mountain, learn it inside and out, when and where it gets crowded," they noted. "Observe, adapt, overcome." They also advised that if crowds are bonkers at 10:30, take an early lunch (most people won't bother skiing after they eat). Sundays? Stick around — many weekenders apparently bolt early. And so if you're just willing to learn the patterns and embrace inconvenience, you might just get to treat yourself to quieter slopes and untouched powder.