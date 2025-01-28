The Easy Way To Dodge Ski Resort Crowds Even During Busy Times

Channeling your inner Michelle Kwan at outdoor ice skating rinks? Fun. Whizzing down hills on a snow tube at sports parks? Also fun. But when it comes to ruling the winter activity hierarchy, skiing easily snags the gold medal. Every year, ski resorts see droves of enthusiasts chasing that fresh powder, with nearly 60.5 million visits reported nationwide in the 2023-2024 season alone, according to data from the National Ski Areas Association. And as more people discover skiing's thrill, those slopes aren't getting any quieter. The good news? There are still ways to skip the crowds even during busier months — you just need to be strategic about it.

Crowding has become a prevalent problem that resorts are throwing cash at expansions, shorter lift lines, and better trails. But here's the thing — you don't have to wait for the resorts to save the day. According to Hans Hjelde, assistant snow safety director and ski guide, there's a simpler solution: be the early worm. "Get out of bed and be in the lift line 1/2 hour before opening at least once. Once you do, you'll know why," he shared with Ski Butlers. For the truly dedicated (or slightly unhinged), Hjelde even recommends skiing midweek or even on storm days — yes, the ones that make most people want to stay indoors. "Be willing to ski on a storm day," he added. "Avoid sunny powder Saturdays, though Sundays are less crowded."

It's worth noting, though, that this advice is tailored to Utah, but if it gets you more time skiing and less time standing in line, why not try it elsewhere? After all, the prize is worth it — fewer people, fresher snow, and the satisfaction of leaving the crowds in your wake.