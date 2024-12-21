Chicago's Best Outdoor Ice Rinks To Experience The Windy City's Favorite Winter Tradition

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Chicago's Loop, Millennium Park is an urban oasis celebrated for its iconic landmarks like the shimmering Cloud Gate — known as "The Bean" — as well as lush gardens, interactive fountains, and world-class public art. But come winter, the park's crown jewel is the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, a beloved destination that welcomes more than 100,000 skaters each year. With the dazzling city skyline as a backdrop, gliding across the rink offers an unforgettable view of Chicago's Christmas tree, festive holiday lights, and, of course, The Bean itself. Best of all, entry is completely free if you bring your own skates, making it one of the city's most accessible and joyful winter activities.

Enhancing the experience are free skating lessons offered on most Saturday and Sunday mornings through early February, welcoming everyone from first-time skaters to seasoned pros. Reservations are all that's needed to secure your spot, and students can even enjoy complimentary skate rentals. Safety is paramount, with beginners encouraged to bring helmets for added peace of mind. Inclusivity shines at this rink, as it's fully accessible for electric and manual wheelchairs when accompanied by a skater. Visitors consistently rave about the rink's vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, with Tripadvisor reviewer amize noting how the nostalgic '80s music adds a fun touch for parents, while kids enjoy the thrill of the ice. Whether you're perfecting your pirouette or stepping onto the ice for the first time, the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink captures the very essence of Chicago's winter magic.