The World's Narrowest Canal Is A Dramatic Hidden Gem Cruise In The Greek Aegean That Few Tourists See

In terms of scale, the Corinth Canal may not come close to the world's longest canals in China, Russia, Egypt, and Panama — a tropical paradise with one of the lowest costs of living in the world — but it can match them in grandeur and exceed them in history. Connecting the Saronic and Corinth gulfs on the east and west sides of the Greek Peloponnese, the 4-mile canal essentially forms a passageway between the Aegean Sea and Ionian, saving ships the 430 miles they'd have to sail otherwise.

That said, the ships that use it today need to be less than 70-feet wide, owing to the exceptionally narrow channel. This discounts the majority of large commercial shipping and keeps the canal clear for pleasure cruises and tourism. When the largest ship to attempt passage, a 642-foot Fred. Olsen cruiser with 929 passengers in 2019, large collective breaths were held both onshore and off.

It wasn't just the lack of wiggle room at the waterline, either. The Corinth Canal also comes with sheer rock cliffs of limestone that rise dramatically on both sides up to 206 feet — almost within arm's distance for those onboard the cruise ship. Furthermore, on occasion, the rocks give way and create landslides that close the canal, a danger made all the more palpable by its location on one of Europe's most seismically active fault lines. Nevertheless, that doesn't stop the 15,000 ships from 50 countries that thread this geologic needle each year.