Homemade Meals Meet Broadway-Style Shows At Indiana's Most Charming Dinner Theatre
Indiana may not be the first place you think of when planning a bucket-list trip, but the Hoosier State has surprises in store for every kind of traveler. Its northern shore features Indiana Dunes National Park, where you can explore the dune-filled remnants of a ghost town along Lake Michigan's coastline. In Indianapolis, arts and entertainment take center stage along Massachusetts Avenue, a vibrant district full of art galleries and shops. However, Indiana's charm isn't confined to its big cities or well-known attractions. Tucked away in Hillsboro, Indiana, Myers Dinner Theatre offers a delightful blend of comfort food and Broadway-style performances that you don't want to miss.
Housed in a building with a Western-style false front and Art Deco signage, Myers Dinner Theatre is a small-town treasure with classic appeal. Its shows range from musical theater staples like "Oklahoma!" to kid-friendly productions like "Charlotte's Web." Combining the timeless allure of live theater with the cozy atmosphere of a homemade meal, this venue brings the past to life in a way that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly communal. Whether you're a seasoned theatergoer or just looking for a unique outing, Myers Dinner Theatre will make you want to sing through the rafters — after you're done eating, of course.
Myers Dinner Theatre's stage for the community
With a population of only about 500, Hillsboro, Indiana might not seem like the type of place to find a thriving theater scene, but Myers Dinner Theatre has been dazzling audiences since its opening in the early 2000s. The theater was founded by Richard and Donna Myers, whose mission was to create a space where community and the arts could come together. Its productions feature a mix of trained actors and local residents who share a love of the performing arts. Of the cast, Donna Myers said in Tipmont, "They're my family now, too, just like everybody is for the evening when they join us."
In 2024, ownership passed to Mark and Misty McGrady, who have continued to honor the Myers' original vision. Though dinner theaters were once a staple of entertainment in the mid-20th century, you're much less likely to stumble across one today. Myers Dinner Theatre keeps the nostalgia alive with its vintage-inspired ambiance, home-cooked meals, and timeless productions like Rodgers & Hammerstein classics. "When you come to the theatre we kind of want to make it like you're watching the show like it was on TV in 1957," owner Mark McGrady said in Newsbug.
Dinner and a show, the old-fashioned way
Before you even set foot in the main theater of Myers Dinner Theatre, you'll enter through a fabricated vintage department store. Next, you'll go into the waiting area, where the aroma of fresh homemade meals fills the air — this is where the buffet is set up. Friendly staff greet you, guide you to your seat, and pour you hot coffee. The intimate theater seats just 150 guests, creating a cozy environment where every seat feels like the best in the house. If you need to use the bathroom before the curtains lift, you'll see that even the restrooms reflect the theater's thoughtful touches, with each one uniquely themed. These small but delightful details are what make Myers a one-of-a-kind charm of a destination.
The menu is as much a highlight as the performances, with every meal freshly prepared and often tailored to complement the show. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said, "The food exceeded expectations with pulled pork, meatloaf, BBQ chicken with sides of mashed potatoes, sweet corn, green beans, and cowboy beans ... all fresh and homemade." Individual adult tickets cost about $60 for dinner and a show or $40 for just the performance, with discounts available for groups. Shows run Wednesday, Friday, Saturday (plus a matinee), and Sunday. Unlike the search for tricks to get lower-priced Broadway tickets, Myers offers an affordable way to enjoy first-rate entertainment without the hassle.