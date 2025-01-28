Homemade Meals Meet Broadway-Style Shows At Indiana's Most Charming Dinner Theatre

Indiana may not be the first place you think of when planning a bucket-list trip, but the Hoosier State has surprises in store for every kind of traveler. Its northern shore features Indiana Dunes National Park, where you can explore the dune-filled remnants of a ghost town along Lake Michigan's coastline. In Indianapolis, arts and entertainment take center stage along Massachusetts Avenue, a vibrant district full of art galleries and shops. However, Indiana's charm isn't confined to its big cities or well-known attractions. Tucked away in Hillsboro, Indiana, Myers Dinner Theatre offers a delightful blend of comfort food and Broadway-style performances that you don't want to miss.

Housed in a building with a Western-style false front and Art Deco signage, Myers Dinner Theatre is a small-town treasure with classic appeal. Its shows range from musical theater staples like "Oklahoma!" to kid-friendly productions like "Charlotte's Web." Combining the timeless allure of live theater with the cozy atmosphere of a homemade meal, this venue brings the past to life in a way that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly communal. Whether you're a seasoned theatergoer or just looking for a unique outing, Myers Dinner Theatre will make you want to sing through the rafters — after you're done eating, of course.