The German Alps' Only National Park Is In A Famous Mountain Resort Town With Unbelievable Beauty
Just south of Salzburg, Austria on the German side of the border in the federal state of Bavaria you will find one of the Alps' most enchanting regions. Berchtesgaden National Park, which shares its name with the Alpine town of Berchtesgaden, is full of mountains, lakes, gorges, and waterfalls that are so picturesque it looks like it could be an imagined place on the side of a box of German cookies. Lonely Planet put it top of their list of the country's national parks and gave special praise to its scenic views which truly are swoon worthy. Covering an area of around 80 square miles, Berchtesgaden National Park combines outstanding natural beauty with charming historic architecture, hiking routes to suit all ability levels, and all the infrastructure and amenities you need to explore this gorgeous spot at your own pace.
Chief among the stunning attractions of Berchtesgaden National Park are undoubtedly its shimmering clear lakes: Königssee, with a scenic ferry as well as private boat hire that offer exquisite views of the valley. Obersee, with the famous Röthbackfall waterfall, is similarly beautiful, which is just a few minutes walk away from one of the ferry terminals. But the truth is, there is so much to see and do in the park that it is up to you to tailor your itinerary to your preferences, or simply to explore at your own pace, uncovering hidden gems that not all travel guides will know about.
Must-see hiking highlights of Berchtesgaden National Park
The northern point of Königsee at the edge of Berchtesgaden National Park is where you will find the Malerwinkel, or Painter's Corner, a short hiking trail with some of the must-see views of the area which was said to have been especially inspirational to landscape artists. Northeast of Königsee hikers will also encounter one of the area's most historically significant sites: the Kehlsteinhaus, also known as the Eagle's Nest. This imposing mountain complex was designed by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's chief architect Martin Bormann, and was an Alpine retreat for senior Nazis before their defeat in 1945. It adds a sinister note to the otherwise dreamlike landscape, but stands as a reminder of the area's recent past.
To the west of Königsee, Kühroint-Archenkanzel offers one of the area's most challenging routes, a five-hour, seven-and-a-half-mile trek through the area's outstanding forests, which also takes in a lookout point, and two historic forest huts, one of which serves food. Another fine route in the area, Wimbachklamm, is a relaxing waterfall-laden gorge, which you can explore along a network of wooden walkways. Keep an eye out for wildlife throughout your time in Berchtesgaden National Park, where you can expect to encounter many large animals including roe and red deer, ibex, and chamois.
How to get to Berchtesgaden National Park (and where to stay)
Berchtesgaden National Park is undoubtedly an ideal place to go offgrid and detach from the modern world, but thankfully it isn't as remote as you might think. The town of Berchtesgaden is just a 10-minute drive from the gateway to the park, Ramsau bei Berchtesgaden, both of which offer plenty of accommodation options (Wirthaus Hocheck in Ramsau is particularly highly rated by visitors). Both towns are suitably picturesque, with stunning architecture.
International visitors are best flying into either Munich or Salzburg — Munich is around a two-hour drive from the park, while the journey from Salzburg takes just 40 minutes, though you may want to stop off to check out the Austrian city's offbeat castle first — and either making the few hours drive to the park, or taking public transport. From Munich airport, a direct train takes around three hours, and is worth it for the breathtaking views as you enter the Alps. (Make sure to check out Rick Steves' brilliant train luggage tip before you book your tickets). Salzburg is so close that you could take a cab affordably to your accommodation, or take a shuttle bus. Note: several of the routes in Berchtesgaden National Park require that you pay a fee to access them. This must be paid in cash at a coin-operated machine, so be sure you have enough with you before heading out on your day's hike.
