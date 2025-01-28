The German Alps' Only National Park Is In A Famous Mountain Resort Town With Unbelievable Beauty

Just south of Salzburg, Austria on the German side of the border in the federal state of Bavaria you will find one of the Alps' most enchanting regions. Berchtesgaden National Park, which shares its name with the Alpine town of Berchtesgaden, is full of mountains, lakes, gorges, and waterfalls that are so picturesque it looks like it could be an imagined place on the side of a box of German cookies. Lonely Planet put it top of their list of the country's national parks and gave special praise to its scenic views which truly are swoon worthy. Covering an area of around 80 square miles, Berchtesgaden National Park combines outstanding natural beauty with charming historic architecture, hiking routes to suit all ability levels, and all the infrastructure and amenities you need to explore this gorgeous spot at your own pace.

Chief among the stunning attractions of Berchtesgaden National Park are undoubtedly its shimmering clear lakes: Königssee, with a scenic ferry as well as private boat hire that offer exquisite views of the valley. Obersee, with the famous Röthbackfall waterfall, is similarly beautiful, which is just a few minutes walk away from one of the ferry terminals. But the truth is, there is so much to see and do in the park that it is up to you to tailor your itinerary to your preferences, or simply to explore at your own pace, uncovering hidden gems that not all travel guides will know about.