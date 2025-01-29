Stunning Emerald Waters And Architecture Await At One Of Italy's Most Affordable Seaside Cities

Sitting in sleepy situ on the shores of Puglia, Barletta's pastel-stained homes line winding sandstone streets, leading out to the waves that lap at Italy's eastern coast. Disturbed only by the light flutter of laundry on the line and the vespas sputtering past, you'll find a scenic reprieve from the tourist crowds and deliberately hiked prices in this quiet seaside city.

Due to the fact that tourism is not a major player in the local economy, the prices here aren't matched to the splashy spending of the holiday crowds. Many of the top-rated hotels in town cost less than €80, or $83.26, per night to stay, a measly sum compared to the hundreds of dollars averaged in Venice or on the Amalfi Coast. A sumptuous meal in a classic trattoria will only set you back €15 on average, paired with a €4 domestic draught.

Away from the typical traveler's trail, there's no direct fly-in access to the city. Fly direct from four stateside hubs to Naples-Capodichino International Airport instead. Sidestep these crucial transportation mistakes when you go to Italy and rent a car for a 2.5-hour jaunt through the Campanian hills, or watch the Italian interior unfold from the window of the 3.5-hour train journey via Caserta. Alternatively, avoid lengthy travel times by landing in Bari. Less than an hour away from Barletta, the little port city in Italy's Puglia region with a street famed for fresh homemade pasta, has flights arriving from around Italy and other major European cities daily.