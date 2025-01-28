The World's Oldest Vegetarian Restaurant Is A Mouth-Watering European Gem Even Meat-Eaters Love

If Swiss cuisine conjures up visions of gooey cheese fondue or veal bathed in cream sauce, it may surprise you that the world's oldest vegetarian restaurant is in the Swiss city of Zurich. Switzerland in the 19th century was at the forefront of a wellness trend with a burgeoning Alpine spa industry when Ambrosius Hiltl was prescribed a strict vegetarian diet to control his arthritis in 1898. At that time, the only vegetarian place in town was derisively nicknamed the "root bunker" by locals and its customers were dismissed as "grass eaters." However, Ambrosius was undeterred and was so impressed by the food, he not only married the vegetarian chef cooking his meals, he bought the whole restaurant to found Haus Hiltl — now operating for more than 120 years according to the Guinness World Book of Records.

Today, Haus Hiltl is one of Zurich's culinary stars with five locations plus Switzerland's first-ever vegetarian "butcher shop" and a Hiltl Academy for vegetarian innovation. However, the restaurant wasn't always popular. "It was very quiet well into the 1930s and did poorly," admits Rolf Hiltl, the great-grandson of Ambrosius Hiltl and current owner of Haus Hiltl, in an interview with Switzerland Tourism. "Our patron books date back to the 1940s. Back then, many Nobel prize winners, pianists, and conductors visited," he said. "Forward thinkers grasped the concept, in my opinion. The general population did not understand."