One Of Utah's Most Sought-After Spots For Photographers Is A Uniquely Breathtaking Sandstone Mountain

How far would you go to capture the perfect picture? Would you traverse sandy paths, steep climbs, and sun-soaked dunes? If you're going to get shots of the Great Chamber at Cutler Point in Utah, the effort is worth every step. This incredible sandstone formation, located west of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, is a photographer's dream. Actually, the entire state of Utah is where you'll find some of the most striking desert landscapes. From the impressive and picturesque Capitol Reef National Park to the iconic views at Dead Horse Point State Park, the state is brimming with natural beauty. But the Great Chamber is something else entirely, a place that oozes a surreal sense of serenity. The fact that it's not that easy to reach makes it all the more one of a kind.

The easiest way to access the Great Chamber is by driving roughly 8 miles from Johnson Canyon Road or 9 miles from Kanab Canyon Road. After that, you'll need a four-wheel-drive vehicle to reach within a quarter-mile of the location. If you're coming from the east, start at the Crocodile Staging Area and follow BLM 100 and 103. Those coming from the west should take Kanab Canyon Road. Note that the road is paved for 1.3 miles before turning to gravel. A rough side road leads to BLM 103, where a shortcut forks off to the chamber — hilly but ATV-friendly. Even without a vehicle, you can still make the trip on foot, with a 4-mile hike across relatively flat ground.