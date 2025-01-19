An Under-The-Radar Historic Site In Arizona Offers Gorgeous Orchards And Colorado River Views
Arizona is overflowing with natural wonders, including the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon and an underrated national park with breathtaking desert scenery. You'll even find a UNESCO City of Gastronomy near the Mexican border, making Arizona a wonderful destination for your next getaway. And if you're hoping for a relaxing vacation that offers both stunning natural beauty and lets you learn more about the region's past, look no further than Lonely Dell Ranch Historic Site.
The Lonely Dell Ranch Historic Site is located in Marble Canyon, approximately four hours north of Phoenix. It's perched along the Paria River and is just steps away from the mighty Colorado River — and it's surrounded by vibrant red mountains that make it a gorgeous (and uncrowded) way to enjoy the Arizona landscape. Established as a spot to help families during the Great Mormon Migration, Lonely Dell Ranch became a common resting spot for folks crossing the Colorado River. Today, it's a historic site with an orchard and a short hiking trail. It's also centrally located for other adventures in northern Arizona, making it just one of several spots you can explore during an explorative day in the desert.
Lonely Dell Ranch is a step back in time
Lonely Dell Ranch isn't very large, but it's packed with wonderful scenery and steeped in history. Located in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the historic ranch is no longer home to farmhands and families moving westward — instead, it's a monument to those who sought refuge in this rugged landscape as they searched for a new home. You'll find a wealth of signs and informational markers scattered throughout the property, along with historic buildings, machinery, and vehicles. Most spots in the historic site make for dramatic photos, as they often back up to soaring cliffs or the gurgling Paria River.
While the ranch is no longer operational, its orchard still bears fruit more than 150 years after the settlement's founding in 1864. Be sure to take a stroll through this green oasis and its shade if you need a reprieve from the heat. Better yet, you can pick and eat the fruit for a delicious — and free — midday snack. Be careful if you're exploring Lonely Dell Ranch during the middle of the day, as temperatures can climb dangerously high (especially in the summer).
To see everything the site has to offer, take a stroll along the Lonely Dell Ranch History Site Trail. It's a round-trip hike that runs for a mile through various buildings, the orchard, and near the Paria River, taking you to all the ranch's biggest attractions. To get in additional steps, you can rope this hike into the greater Paria River Trail, which continues from here — just beware of flash floods that may occur in the river area.
Explore the desert surrounding Lonely Dell Ranch
As part of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Lonely Dell Ranch is surrounded by numerous other landmarks that are worth a visit. And because the ranch is relatively small, you'll have plenty of time to check other iconic locations off your list — including one of the most photographed places in Arizona. The iconic Horseshoe Bend is less than an hour away from Lonely Dell Ranch, so be sure to loop over to this section of the park to see this improbable bend of the Colorado River in person. Just north is the charming town of Page, which offers restaurants and lodging and is a great home base for your adventures.
The landscape in this part of Arizona can be hot and dry, so consider diving into Lake Powell if you need to cool off. It's especially enticing in the summer months when the water can be a soothing 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Prefer to float through canyons and along cliffsides? Lake Powell Paddleboards and Kayaks offers rentals, along with guided tours and the chance to paddle through Horseshoe Bend.
Lonely Dell Ranch is also situated near the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. This rugged 280,000-acre region is dotted with plateaus, canyons, and cliffs and is home to the endangered California condor. It's a truly remote section of Arizona, so don't venture out unless you are well-versed in survival skills and have a 4WD vehicle that can handle its challenging roads.