An Under-The-Radar Historic Site In Arizona Offers Gorgeous Orchards And Colorado River Views

Lonely Dell Ranch isn't very large, but it's packed with wonderful scenery and steeped in history. Located in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the historic ranch is no longer home to farmhands and families moving westward — instead, it's a monument to those who sought refuge in this rugged landscape as they searched for a new home. You'll find a wealth of signs and informational markers scattered throughout the property, along with historic buildings, machinery, and vehicles. Most spots in the historic site make for dramatic photos, as they often back up to soaring cliffs or the gurgling Paria River.

While the ranch is no longer operational, its orchard still bears fruit more than 150 years after the settlement's founding in 1864. Be sure to take a stroll through this green oasis and its shade if you need a reprieve from the heat. Better yet, you can pick and eat the fruit for a delicious — and free — midday snack. Be careful if you're exploring Lonely Dell Ranch during the middle of the day, as temperatures can climb dangerously high (especially in the summer).

To see everything the site has to offer, take a stroll along the Lonely Dell Ranch History Site Trail. It's a round-trip hike that runs for a mile through various buildings, the orchard, and near the Paria River, taking you to all the ranch's biggest attractions. To get in additional steps, you can rope this hike into the greater Paria River Trail, which continues from here — just beware of flash floods that may occur in the river area.