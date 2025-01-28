One Of The Largest Pools In Vegas Is An Ultra-Luxe Rooftop Sports Hub With Nonstop Energy
When you're looking around the world for the most luxurious hotel pools, Las Vegas has you covered. It seems like each resort is doing more than the next when it comes to elaborate pool set ups, but if you're a sports fan, you're going to fall in love with the pools at Circa Resort & Casino. Called Stadium Swim, it has six separate pools spread over three levels with room for up to 4,000 people, and everyone gets a great view of the 143 foot long and 40 foot tall high definition screen that plays a range of international sporting events. What better way to watch the Super Bowl, March Madness, or the World Cup than from a Vegas rooftop pool with other excited fans? It's basically second only to being at the games in person.
Stadium Swim is downtown at the west end of the Fremont Street Experience; it's about a 5 minute drive from Las Vegas's trendy Arts District and about 15 minutes from the Strip. It's open year-round (you can't say that about all Vegas pools), and the pools are heated in the winter, so they're more like giant hot tubs than anything else. It's open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the summer and from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. during winter.
It's a grown up pool party vibe at Stadium Swim in Las Vegas
Along with the massive screen playing sports, Stadium Swim is the ultimate destination for a Las Vegas pool party. It has swim up bars, gaming tables, DJs, and bottle service. It's a fantastic blend of lively sports bar and relaxing resort. A part of what helps give it that vibe is that you won't find kids running around; Circa, including Stadium Swim, is only for those 21 and older. It was the first ever adults only casino-resort in Las Vegas when it opened in 2020. No offense to anyone traveling with kids but, sometimes, it's nice to have a purely adult getaway.
if you're a guest at Circa Resort & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, or The D Las Vegas, you get free access to Stadium Swim, and hotel guests can get in an hour earlier than the general public, making it easier to grab one of the first come, first serve pool loungers. If you're not a guest, general admission starts at $25, and for everyone, daybed prices start at $200, while cabanas are $500 and up. Expect it to be busy on big game days and plan to arrive early.
If you're planning to spend the day here with a group, you might want to splurge on one of the cabanas, there's not too much shade otherwise, and you can split the cost amongst everyone. Another good group tip for Las Vegas: Consider renting a limo for the maximum in convenience.