One Of The Largest Pools In Vegas Is An Ultra-Luxe Rooftop Sports Hub With Nonstop Energy

When you're looking around the world for the most luxurious hotel pools, Las Vegas has you covered. It seems like each resort is doing more than the next when it comes to elaborate pool set ups, but if you're a sports fan, you're going to fall in love with the pools at Circa Resort & Casino. Called Stadium Swim, it has six separate pools spread over three levels with room for up to 4,000 people, and everyone gets a great view of the 143 foot long and 40 foot tall high definition screen that plays a range of international sporting events. What better way to watch the Super Bowl, March Madness, or the World Cup than from a Vegas rooftop pool with other excited fans? It's basically second only to being at the games in person.

Stadium Swim is downtown at the west end of the Fremont Street Experience; it's about a 5 minute drive from Las Vegas's trendy Arts District and about 15 minutes from the Strip. It's open year-round (you can't say that about all Vegas pools), and the pools are heated in the winter, so they're more like giant hot tubs than anything else. It's open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the summer and from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. during winter.